Full Cast & Creative Team Announced for WUTHERING HEIGHTS West Coast Premiere at Berkeley Rep

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has announced the full cast and creative team for the West Coast premiere of Emma Rice's critically acclaimed Wuthering Heights, a reimagined version of Emily Brontë's gothic masterpiece with live music, dance, passion, hope, and a dash of impish irreverence, creating an intoxicating revenge tragedy for today. Wuthering Heights will perform at Berkeley Rep's Roda Theatre (2015 Addison St., Berkeley) beginning Friday, November 18 and continuing through Sunday, January 1, 2023. Press night will be held on Tuesday, November 22. Tickets are on sale and can be purchased online at berkeleyrep.org/shows/wuthering-heights/ or by phone at 510-647-2949 (Tue-Sun, noon-7 p.m.).

Rescued from the Liverpool docks as a child, Heathcliff is adopted by the Earnshaws and taken to live at Wuthering Heights. He finds a kindred spirit in Catherine Earnshaw and a fierce love ignites. When forced apart, a brutal chain of events is unleashed. Returning to Berkeley Rep with her new company, Wise Children, acclaimed director Emma Rice (The Wild Bride, Tristan & Yseult, Romantics Anonymous) unleashes her latest wildly imaginative and uniquely theatrical experience on the Bay Area. Wuthering Heights is a National Theatre, Wise Children, Bristol Old Vic, and York Theatre Royal co-production in association with Berkeley Repertory Theatre.

"I cannot wait to return to my beloved Berkeley Rep," said Rice. "This iconic theatre feels like a second home to me, and the long, lonely years of the pandemic have made me even more eager to return. And what better way to find my way home than on the wild winds of the Yorkshire Moors? Oh! I believe my friends at Berkeley will love this elemental and emotional re telling of Wuthering Heights. It is packed full of my signature humour, music, and theatrical magic - but it also bristles with hidden rage. I long to share this work with the brilliant Berkeley audience who I know will raise their voices with me in old anger and new hope. As Catherine's Ghost cries at the window ... 'I'm come home!'"

"I have loved Emma Rice's work from the first time I encountered it," said Berkeley Rep Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "I was delighted to learn when I arrived here at Berkeley Rep of her longstanding relationship to this company and community, which has been enthralled by her imagination over many years and numerous productions. In this moment in which we are all hungry to be reminded of the extraordinary power and pleasure in coming together in the presence of extraordinary theatrical storytelling, I can imagine no better launch for the coming season than Emma's interpretation of Emily Brontë's ferocious love story."



"I am beyond excited that my first season as Berkeley Rep's Managing Director begins with this imaginative, epic, and highly theatrical production of Wuthering Heights," said Berkeley Rep Managing Director Tom Parrish. "As we continue to welcome people back into the world of coming together in theatres, this is exactly the type of production that reminds us of the unique magic and experience that only live theatre can provide."



The cast of Wuthering Heights includes (in alphabetical order) Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton/The Moors), Leah Brotherhead (Catherine), Georgia Bruce (Isabella Linton/Little Linton/The Moors), Ricardo Castro (John/The Moors), Katy Ellis (Zillah/The Moor), Lloyd Gorman (Mr. Earnshaw/Dr. Kenneth/The Moors), TJ Holmes (Robert/The Moors), Jordan Laviniere (The Leader of The Yorkshire Moors), Tama Phethean (Hindley Earnshaw/Haareton Earnshaw/The Moors), Eleanor Sutton (Frances Earnshaw/Catherine Linton/The Moors), and Liam Tamne (Heathcliff). The Wuthering Heights band includes Sid Goldsmith, Pat Moran, and Jeevan Singh, with TJ Holmes.



Adapted and directed by Emma Rice, the creative team of Wuthering Heights includes Ian Ross (Composer), Etta Murfitt (Choreography), Vicki Mortimer (Scenic and Costume Design), Jai Morjaria (Lighting Design), Simon Baker (Sound and Video Design), John Leader (Puppetry), and Pat Moran (Music Director).

Emma Rice is the proud and excited artistic director of her company, Wise Children. She adapted and directed the company's Bagdad Cafe (The Old Vic), Angela Carter's Wise Children (The Old Vic/UK tour), and Enid Blyton's Malory Towers (Bristol Passenger Shed/UK tour). For the ENO she directed Orpheus in the Underworld. As artistic director of Shakespeare's Globe (2016-18), she directed Romantics Anonymous, Twelfth Night, A Midsummer Night's Dream, and The Little Matchgirl (and Other Happier Tales). For the previous 20 years, she worked for Kneehigh as an actor, director, and artistic director. Her productions for Kneehigh include The Flying Lovers of Vitebsk, Tristan & Yseult, 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips, The Wild Bride, The Red Shoes, The Wooden Frock, The Bacchae, Cymbeline (in association with RSC), A Matter of Life and Death (in association with National Theatre), Rapunzel (in association with Battersea Arts Centre), Brief Encounter (in association with David Pugh and Dafydd Rogers Productions), Don John (in association with the RSC and Bristol Old Vic), Wah! Wah! Girls (in association with Sadler's Wells and Theatre Royal Stratford East for World Stages), and Steptoe and Son. Other work includes the West End production of The Umbrellas of Cherbourg, Oedipussy (Spymonkey), The Empress (RSC), and An Audience with Meow Meow (Berkeley Repertory Theatre). In 2019 Rice received the UK Theatre Award for Outstanding Contribution to British Theatre.



ABOUT WISE CHILDREN



Created and led by Emma Rice, Wise Children launched in April 2018 and is an Arts Council England National Portfolio Organisation. Based in Bristol, we make ground-breaking work with exceptional artists, and tour across the world. In the dark days of 2020, we led the field in livestreaming, becoming the first UK company to broadcast a full staged production, without social distancing, from a UK theatre after lockdown. Alongside our shows, we run a unique professional development programme, The School for Wise Children, training a new and more diverse generation of theatre practitioners. www.wisechildren.co.uk



ABOUT BERKELEY REP

Berkeley Repertory Theatre has grown from a storefront stage to an international leader in innovative theatre. Known for its ambition, relevance, and excellence, as well as its adventurous audience, the nonprofit has provided a welcoming home for emerging and established artists since 1968. Over 5.5 million people have enjoyed nearly 500 shows at Berkeley Rep, which have gone on to win six Tony Awards, seven Obie Awards, nine Drama Desk Awards, one Grammy Award, one Pulitzer Prize, and many other honors. Berkeley Rep received the Tony Award for Outstanding Regional Theatre in 1997. To formalize, enhance, and expand the processes by which Berkeley Rep makes theatre, The Ground Floor: Berkeley Rep's Center for the Creation and Development of New Work was launched in 2012. The Berkeley Rep School of Theatre engages and educates some 20,000 people a year and helps build the audiences of tomorrow with its nationally recognized teen programs. Berkeley Rep's bustling facilities - which also include the 400-seat Peet's Theatre, the 600-seat Roda Theatre, and a spacious campus in West Berkeley - are helping revitalize a renowned city. Learn more at berkeleyrep.org.

CAST BIOGRAPHIES



Sam Archer (Lockwood/Edgar Linton/The Moors) - Theatre includes Bagdad Cafe (Wise Children/The Old Vic), Wise Children (Old Vic/UK tour), The Happy Prince (The Place), An Ideal Husband (Vaudeville Theatre), wonder.land (National Theatre/Théâtre du Châtelet), La bohème (Royal Albert Hall), Arthur Pita's Metamorphosis (Joyce Theatre, NY), Wind in the Willows (Linbury Studio Theatre), Chariots of Fire (Hampstead Theatre/Gielgud Theatre), Earthquakes in London (UK tour), Oklahoma! (Chichester), Mary Poppins (UK tour), We Will Rock You (Dominion Theatre), Oliver! (London Palladium). For Matthew Bourne's New Adventures: Lord of the Flies, Swan Lake, Cinderella, The Car Man, Play Without Words, The Red Shoes, Edward Scissorhands. Screen includes Humans (Kudos/C4), Mr Selfridge (ITV), Allied (Paramount Pictures), Disney's Muppets Most Wanted, Life Is a Buffet.



Leah Brotherhead (Catherine) - Theatre includes Gulliver's Travels (Unicorn Theatre), Lands (Bush Theatre/Summer Hall Edinburgh Fringe), Two Gentlemen of Verona (The Globe Theatre/Liverpool Everyman), Wolf Hall and Bring Up the Bodies (RSC/Aldwych Theatre/The Winter Gardens on Broadway), As You Like It (Lamb Players), Another Place (Theatre Royal Plymouth), Pride and Prejudice (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Doctor Faustus (West Yorkshire Playhouse/Glasgow Citizen's), People Like Us (Pleasance), DNA (UK tour), The Kitchen Sink (Bush Theatre). TV: Whitstable Pearl (AcornTV), Hullraisers (Channel 4), Bridgerton (Netflix), Zomboat (ITV2, Hulu), White Gold (BBC), Doctors (BBC), Vera (ITV), Casualty (BBC), Boy Meets Girl (Tiger Aspects). Radio: Leah is a BBC Carleton Hobbs award winner and has played numerous roles for the BBC Radio repertory company.



Georgia Bruce (Isabella Linton/Little Linton/The Moors) - Georgia is an actor, comedian, and musician. Credits include creating the role of Sally in the original Cast of Fisherman's Friends, Bill in Emma Rice's Malory Towers, the title role in Robin Hood at The Watermill Theatre, BRUCE: just a pretty face (Edinburgh Fringe), Callisto: a queer epic (Arcola Theatre), ArtsLab: Comedy Troll (North Wall Arts Centre, Suddenly Last Summer (Oxford Playhouse), The Oxford Revue: Hello You (Edinburgh Fringe), Colin & Katya (North Wall Arts Centre), The Oxford Revue & Friends (Oxford Playhouse), The Changing of the Guard (O'Reilly Theatre), The Alchemist (Arcola Theatre). Film includes Not All Men (Neuron Hub). TV includes Sal in Russel T Davies It's A Sin for Channel 4 and an episode of Doctors for BBC.



Ricardo Castro (John/The Moors) - Ricardo trained at the Portuguese National Conservatoire and at the Associated Studios Academy of Performing Arts. Theatre credits include Come from Away (Phoenix Theatre, West End), Motown (Shaftesbury Theatre, West End and UK tour), Gobsmacked! (The Underbelly, Edinburgh Festival), Legally Blonde and Sister Act (Aberystwyth Arts Centre), Fame (Gordon Craig Theatre and European tour), They're Playing Our Song (Yvonne Arnaud Theatre). TV credits include The Chelsea Detective (BBC), The Man Who Fell To Earth (Paramount), Misfits (Channel 4), Outlines of Love (Discourse Pictures), Humshakals (Fox Star Studios), and Nightbus for Talent TV. Feature films include It's All Coming Back to Me (Sony Pictures Entertainment). Ricardo won best actor for the short film Outlines of Love at the Monaco International Film Festival.



Katy Ellis (Zillah/The Moors) - Theatre includes Never Tickle a Tiger (Chichester Festival Theatre), The Pesky Rat (Chichester Festival Theatre), Malory Towers (Wise Children/Theatre by the Lake), The Scarecrows' Wedding (Scamp Theatre/Leicester Square Theatre/UK tour), Metamorphosis (Collide Theatre/Tristan Bates), Daisy Pulls It Off (Charing Cross Theatre). For Guildford School of Acting: First Lady's Suite, A Grand Night for Singing, Daisy Pulls It Off, Henrietta.



STEPHANIE ELSTOB (Swing) - Training: Central School of Ballet. Theatre credits include Mother, Dance Captain, and Assistant Choreographer in Whistle Down the Wind (Watermill Theatre), Grisette in Merry Widow (London Coliseum), Swing in Kiss Me Kate (London Coliseum & tour), Swing in The Bodyguard (International tour), Edward Scissorhands (Matthew Bourne's New Adventures UK tour), Amadeus (Chichester Festival Theatre), La Boheme (Royal Albert Hall), Stravinsky Project (Michael Clark Company), covered and played Cinderella in Cinderella (New Wimbledon Theatre), Princess Jasmine in Aladdin, and ensemble in Snow White and Robinson Crusoe, all for Qdos. Workshops include Machinal (The Almeida, Arthur Pita), Swing in Pleasured Progress (Royal Opera House, Will Tuckett), Jane in Shadow Thief (Tom Jackson Greaves & Craig Adams.) Film includes Beauty and The Beast (Disney), Anna Karenina (Joe Wright), Avengers - Age of Ultron (Marvel). Television includes Marie Taglioni in Victoria (ITV), Veronica synth in Humans (Channel 4), The Hour (BBC), Dancer in Pennyworth, assistant choreographer for Grantchester and Mr Selfridge (ITV) and The Royal Variety Performance.



SID GOLDSMITH (Band) - Bristol-based musician Sid Goldsmith is a stalwart of the English folk scene. His recordings of folk songs have been nominated for a BBC2 Folk Award, and he's performed at countless festivals and gigs and live sessions for BBC Radio 2/3. His duo Aldridge/Goldsmith were recently awarded the number 1 spot in Songlines "top 10 climate conscious artists." As a multi-instrumentalist (vocals, guitar, cittern, concertina, double bass) he's in demand and current projects include Awake Arise (a show celebrating winter traditions, featuring Lady Maisery) and Tarren (trio with Danny Pedlar and Alex Garden).



Lloyd Gorman (Mr. Earnshaw/Dr. Kenneth/The Moors) - Lloyd trained at Rose Bruford College. Theatre credits include Whistle Down the Wind (Watermill Theatre); Once (UK tour); One Man, Two Guvnors (New Wolsey Theatre/Nuffield Southampton); Arthur/Merlin (Iris Theatre); The Hired Man (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch/Hull Truck/Oldham Coliseum); The Jungle Book (Royal and Derngate Northampton/UK tour); Worst Wedding Ever (Salisbury Playhouse/UK tour); Sunny Afternoon (Harold Pinter Theatre, West End); Nicobobinus (Dumbwise/UK tour); Saturday Night (Arts Theatre, West End); Our House (New Wolsey Theatre/UK tour); The Story Giant (Shanty Theatre Company/UK tour); Faust (Greenwich Theatre); Anyone Can Whistle (Jermyn Street Theatre); Pinocchio (Tolmen Centre, Cornwall); The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, Sweeney Todd, Romeo and Juliet, David Copperfield, White Nights, and The Nose and Harmless (Octagon Theatre, Bolton); Fewer Emergencies (Deptford Albany); Grimethorpe Race (Arcola); and Treasure Island (UK tour).

TJ Holmes (Robert/The Moors/Band) - Theatre credits include Two Gentlemen of Verona (Shakespeare's Globe and Liverpool Everyman & Playhouse); La Strada and Cinderella (Sally Cookson); The Hired Man (Queen's Theatre Hornchurch); One Man, Two Guvnors (Derby Theatre); Mother Courage (Red Ladder); The BFG (Birmingham Rep); The Jungle Book (Max Webster); The Threepenny Opera (Graeae); Spend (Watermill); As You Like It (Curve Theatre); Hansel and Gretel (Kneehigh); and Cider with Rosie (Theatre Royal, Bury St Edmunds). TV appearances include Doc Martin (ITV), A Rogue and a Patriot (Channel 5), and The Harry Hill Show (Channel 4). He also works as a historical interpreter with HistoryRiot.



Jordan Laviniere (The Leader of The Yorkshire Moors) - Theatre includes All That (King's Head Theatre), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Apollo Theatre), Hairspray (UK tour), Rent (UK tour), Bugsy Malone (Lyric Theatre, London), The Life (The English Theatre, Frankfurt), Everybody's Talking About Jamie (Workshop), We Will Rock You (European tour), Thriller Live (UK and European tour), The Lion King (Young Simba, Lyceum), Whistle Down the Wind (Aldwych). Film and television include X Factor (Freemantle Media), Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince (Warner Bros.), Little Miss Jocelyn (BBC), Disney Kids Awards (Disney). Jordan would like to thank his family and friends for their eternal love and support!



Pat Moran (Band) - Pat trained at California Institute of the Arts (USA), earning a performer/composer dual focus MFA. He relocated to the UK in 2015 and has worked extensively as a theatre multi-instrumentalist and music director. UK theatre credits include Wuthering Heights (National Theatre/Wise Children), The Wicker Husband (Westerna/Watermill Theatre), Cinderella (Hall for Cornwall), The Lion the Witch and the Wardrobe (Bridge Theatre), Brief Encounter (Kneehigh), Hireth (Hall for Cornwall/O Region), Tristan & Yseult (Kneehigh), 946: The Amazing Story of Adolphus Tips (Kneehigh), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Shakespeare's Globe), and Sleeping Beauty (Bristol Old Vic). Pat served as resident composer/lyricist/musical director/multi-instrumentalist for the San Francisco Mime Troupe from 2007 to 2013. Recent compositions include work with BBC Ideas, visual artist Adébayo Bolaji, and with the projects PM Syndicate, Unreliable Witness, and Yesterday's Camel.



TAMA PHETHEAN (Hindley Earnshaw/Hareton Earnshaw/The Moors) - Tama graduated from Rose Bruford College in 2017. Credits include Grow up, be a good parent (Iconoclast), Macbeth (Young Shakespeare Company), The Great Duke of Florence and The False One (Shakespeare's Globe), Night of the Living Dead Live! (Aria Entertainment), ManMuck (AM Media Productions), The Great Christmas Feast (The Lost Estate). Writing credits: ManMuck (AM Media Productions).



JEEVAN SINGH (Band) - Jeevan trained under La Singh Bhatti (DHOL) in California and studied Indian Rhythm under Ustad Ravi Dana in Ludhiana Punjab. He is an all-round multi-instrumentalist but his expertise lies in rhythm and percussion, namely Dholak, Dhol, and Tabla. Jeevan plays regularly with Bristol Bhangar Band RSVP and is currently working on their new album. Pervious theatre includes work with Interplay Theatre, Leeds and Egg Theatre, Bath. Film and television includes music for I proud to be Indian, Circling the City, and 4 Aunties and an Uncle.



ELEANOR SUTTON (Frances Earnshaw/Catherine Linton/The Moors) - Theatre credits include Lori in Hungry (Soho Theatre), Jane Eyre in Jane Eyre (Stephen Joseph Theatre/New Vic), Black Love & Really Big and Really Loud (Paines Plough Roundabout), The Crucible and A Little Night Music (Storyhouse Chester), Amadeus (National Theatre), Windows (Finborough Theatre), As You Like It (UK tour), and The Master Builder and Future Conditional (The Old Vic).



Liam Tamne (Heathcliff) - Liam trained at Laine Theatre Arts. Theatre credits include The Prince of Egypt (Dominion Theatre), Bonnie and Clyde (Theatre Royal Drury Lane), The Light in the Piazza (Royal Festival Hall/LA Opera), Spamilton (Menier Chocolate Factory), Mack and Mabel Concert with LMTO (Hackney Empire), Working (Southwark Playhouse), The Rocky Horror Show (UK tour), Phantom of the Opera (Her Majesty's Theatre), Les Misérables (The Queens Theatre), Departure Lounge (Waterloo East), Hair (Gielgud Theatre), Hairspray (Shaftesbury Theatre), Wicked (Apollo Victoria Theatre). Screen credits include Doctors (BBC). Liam was on The Voice Series 2 and BBC's Eurovision You Decide. Awards include Black British Theatre Awards Nominee (2021) and Grammy Nominee (2020).