Cast And Creative Team Announced For DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS At San Jose Stage Co.

San Jose Stage Company have announced the full cast and creative team for The Stage’s upcoming Smash Hit Musical Comedy, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS (Book by Jeffrey Lane, Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek).

Directed by Johnny Moreno, DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS will run from June 5 – 30, 2024 at San Jose Stage Company (490 South 1st Street, San Jose, CA, 95113).

DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, based on the popular 1988 MGM film, takes us to the French Riviera for high jinks and hilarity as two con men compete for the heart—and the wallet—of an American heiress. Sophisticated, suave and delectably mischievous, this hysterical, Tony Award-nominated comedy features a seductively jazzy score by David Yazbek (The Full Monty). A hilarious battle of cons ensues that will keep audiences laughing, toe-tapping, and guessing to the end!

“The Stage is beyond excited to present DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS, our long anticipated return to the musical genre in over four years” says Artistic Director, Randall King. “David Yazbek’s infectious score gives us a contemporary jazzy-pop spin on Golden Age musical theatre style to underscore one of Hollywood’s classic and beloved comedies. DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS examines the art of the con and is the perfect way to close out our 41st Season.”

“What a fun and exciting project to collaborate with such a talented team of some of Bay Area’s finest artists,” says Director Johnny Moreno. “DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS tickles nostalgia by putting an all-time fan favorite comedy up on its feet for a sure to be fun-filled summer at The Stage.”

The cast of DIRTY ROTTEN SCOUNDRELS will feature Jonathan Rhys Williams* as “Lawrence Jameson,” Keith Pinto* as “Freddy Benson,” Ashley Garlick* as “Christine Colgate,” Lawrence-Michael C. Arias* as “Andre Thibault,” Adrienne Herro as “Muriel Eubanks,” Hayley Lovgren as “Jolene,” Katherine Stein* as Ensemble, Renee DeWeese Moran as Ensemble, Kennedy Johnson as Ensemble, Michael C. Kennedy as Ensemble, and Nicholas Campos Hintzman as Ensemble.

In addition to Johnny Moreno, the creative team includes Leslie Waggoner† (Choreographer), Brian Allan Hobbs (Music Director), Gus Kambeitz (Band Director), Jonathan Rhys Williams (Scenic Designer), Ashley Garlick (Costume Designer), Maurice Vercoutere (Lighting Designer), Steve Schoenbeck (Sound Designer), Jenn Trampenau (Props Coordinator), Iliana Karbowski* (Stage Manager), and Steph Puentes* as Assistant Stage Manager.

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

†Member of Stage Directors & Choreographers Society.

Tickets

The press opening will take place on Saturday, June 8th at 8:00 p.m. Tickets range from $34 - $74 and can be purchased through the Box Office at (408) 283-7142 or online at www.thestage.org.

Comments