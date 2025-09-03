Free Shakespeare in the Park Returns to San Francisco With TWO GENTLEMEN OF VERONA

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The San Francisco Shakespeare Festival proudly announces that its 2025 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of The Two Gentlemen of Verona will return to downtown’s Sue Bierman Park; building on the success of last season’s debut performances at at this location, shows will take place September 13 – September 21, 2025, Saturdays & Sundays at 2:00 PM.

San Francisco Shakespeare Festival first performed Free Shakespeare in the Park at Sue Bierman Park, located at Washington and Drumm Street, last summer in 2024, infusing the Embarcadero with cultural vibrancy. “This new offering of Free Shakespeare in Sue Bierman Park demonstrates that the performing arts are critical to Downtown’s revitalization,” said San Francisco Shakespeare Festival Executive Director Toby Leavitt. “There is untapped potential for the arts to uniquely activate these unsung spaces—both now and in the future.”

Each performance runs approximately 90 minutes with no intermission. Admission is completely free, with no tickets or reservations required.

Free Shakespeare in the Park attracts a wide range of audience members from all sectors of San Francisco’s diverse population and its many visitors. Executive Director Toby Leavitt comments that “Bringing the magic of live professional theater and the beauty of Shakespeare’s language to life in a communal park setting is what the Festival is all about. We strive to eliminate barriers to participation in the cultural arts as much as we possibly can. Free Shakespeare in the Park is truly a ‘come as you are’ event!”

Audiences wishing to attend performances of The Two Gentlemen of Verona at Sue Bierman Park can easily take BART to reach the production. Sponsor BXP will also make discounted $10 flat rate parking available to attendees, with parking validations for any of the four Embarcadero parking decks (1EC, 2EC, 3EC, or 4EC.)

Besides the “two gentlemen” of this rarely staged comedy, the show also features clever and determined heroines and the bumbling Lance, whose antics bring irresistible humor to this playful tale of young love’s twists and turns.

Directed by Ely Sonny Orquiza, the production brings his bold vision to the stage and reflects his unwavering commitment to equity and representation in storytelling and seeks to bridge the divide and differences amongst us. Through his art and advocacy, Orquiza is breaking down barriers and elevating marginalized voices for the American Theatre. Assistant Director Katja Rivera adds, "This classic romcom blends humor with social insights, and I’m excited to collaborate with Ely and our talented cast to bring this timeless story to life."

This marks the Festival’s second staging of The Two Gentlemen of Verona for Free Shakespeare in the Park, following its 2010 production, directed by Kenneth Kelleher. It was also a beloved part of the Festival’s Shakespeare on Tour program, which performed the play at schools, libraries, and community centers across California in 1997 and from 2005 to 2006.

Free Shakespeare in the Park, a cornerstone of the Festival’s outreach, was established over 40 years ago, and has become a cherished summer tradition, offering family-friendly performances in public spaces.

Photo: Neal Ormond