Free Shakespeare In The Park To Return To Cupertino With THE TEMPEST

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2024 Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Shakespeare's The Tempest will return this summer to Cupertino's revitalized Memorial Park Amphitheater, performing Saturdays and Sundays at 6 pm, July 20 to August 4. The show will run approximately 90 minutes without intermission.

Thought to be Shakespeare's last solo written play, The Tempest tells the tale of a father (Prospero) and daughter (Miranda) set adrift to sea by the jealous machinations of Prospero's brother. On an island inhabited with magical creatures, Prospero uses magic to rule the land, until a tempest washes ashore Prospero's brother and co-conspirators. Complete with clownish shipwrecked sailors, The Tempest explores themes of revenge and forgiveness and asks the audience to find the humanity in all the characters they meet.

Director Rotimi Agbabiaka looks to highlight the themes of forgiveness and recovering from loss. Joining him is Assistant Director Ely Sonny Orquiza, who holds an unwavering belief in the remarkable power of equity and representation in storytelling to bridge the divide and differences amongst us.

This will be the Festival's fourth presentation of The Tempest, having staged it in 1983 (the debut of San Francisco Shakespeare Festival), directed by Margrit Roma; 1991, directed by Albert Takazauckas; and 2006, directed by Kenneth Kelleher.

Due to cuts in the City budget, a fundraising campaign was mounted to replace the $30,000 deficit for Free Shakespeare performances in Cupertino. Thanks to support received from the Rotary Club of Cupertino, Cupertino Library Foundation, San Jose Water District, Sheila Mohan's Mayoral Fund, and individuals who made donations ranging from from $25 to $2000, the show will go on as scheduled. The Rotary Club of Cupertino will also be selling snacks before each performance as a service to the community.

Free Shakespeare in the Park 2024 presents The Tempest

Cupertino's Memorial Park Amphitheater, 21163 Anton Way

July 20, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 21, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 27, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

July 28, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

August 3, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (opening)

August 4, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

Redwood City's Red Morton Park, Vera Ave & Valota Rd

August 10, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm (preview)

August 11, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm (opening)

August 17, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 18, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 24, Saturday, 6:00-7:30pm

August 25, Sunday, 6:00-7:30pm

San Francisco's McLaren Park, Jerry Garcia Amphitheater, 40 John F. Shelley Dr, between Cambridge & Mansell St

August 31, Saturday, 2:00-3:30pm (preview)

September 1, Sunday, 2:00-2:30pm (preview)

September 2, Labor Day Monday, 2:00-3:30pm (opening)

September 7, Saturday, 2:00-3:30pm

September 8, Sunday, 2:00-3:30pm

Comments