Frank Ferrante's THE CEASER Will Return to the Bay Area at Vau de Vire Society's The Soiled Dove

Performances will run through November 15.

By: Sep. 18, 2025
Frank Ferrante's THE CEASER Will Return to the Bay Area at Vau de Vire Society's The Soiled Dove Image
Actor/comedian Frank Ferrante's iconic creation ‘The Caesar' will return to the Bay Area playing through November 15 at Vau de Vire Society's “The Soiled Dove” located in The Big Top on Radium Runway in Alameda Point, CA. The Barbary Coast themed burlesque, circus dinner show features legendary singer/activist, Joan Baez. Mike and Shannon Gaines, founders of Vau de Vire, produce. Stefan Haves is guest director. Performances run Friday and Saturday nights at 7:30PM. Doors open at 7:PM.

Ferrante's ‘Caesar' character debuted in 2001 at San Francisco's “Teatro ZinZanni” and moved on to venues in Seattle, Philadelphia and Amsterdam. In 2019, Ferrante's ‘Caesar' opened the ZinZanni venue in Chicago with a performance chosen as one of the theater's top ten by the Chicago Tribune. In 2021, Ferrante re-opened the Chicago tent with a performance that marked the first live Chicago theater since the pandemic. Ferrante has played more than 2,000 performances in the role including runs in San Francisco from 2001 to 2011. In 2022, Ferrante made his debut with Vau de Vire with their production of “Revive” presented in downtown Los Angeles.

The actor has a long association with the Bay Area. In 2010, Ferrante appeared on the cover of Bay Area Theatre as ‘Caesar'. His solo show, “An Evening With Groucho” has been presented in San Francisco and Bay Area performing arts center on numerous occasions. The filmed version, entitled “Frank Ferrante's Groucho” is broadcasting on public television throughout Northern California. 




