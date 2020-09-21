Festival Napa Valley Presents HARVEST OF GRATITUDE

Performances at Iconic Napa Valley Venues, November 21.

Festival Napa Valley, California Wine Country's flagship festival, announces "Harvest of Gratitude," a free virtual concert on November 21st.

Recorded at iconic Napa Valley venues, "Harvest of Gratitude" will feature performances by pianist Audrey Vardanega; the Friction String Quartet; award-winning mezzo-soprano Kelley O'Connor with American tenor Nicholas Phan; a traditional Mexican roots ensemble from Los Cenzontles Cultural Arts Academy; Jookin dancer and ambassador Ron "Prime Tyme" Myles; 12-year-old cellist prodigy Starla Breshears; jazz singer Lucinda Belle; and a virtual vocal ensemble featuring Napa County high school students.

"The arts have the power to convey our most powerful emotions, and our hopes and dreams for the future," said Richard Walker, President & CEO of Festival Napa Valley. "We've curated Harvest of Gratitude to be rich, intriguing, entertaining, thought-provoking, surprising, and joyful. This concert is envisioned as a way to connect us all, and to give thanks to our community and to those working hard behind the scenes during this extraordinary time."

The Festival has been at the forefront of producing online content and at-home experiences throughout 2020. Its most recent virtual concert, "One Night, Many Voices," was viewed through international streaming partnerships by over 1 million households in more than 50 countries around the globe.

For more information and to RSVP, please visit https://festivalnapavalley.org/.

