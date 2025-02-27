SFJAZZ Reveals Lineup and New Format for 2025 San Francisco Jazz Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SFJAZZ has revealed the lineup for the 42nd Annual San Francisco Jazz Festival, taking place June 13–15, 2025 in San Francisco’s Hayes Valley neighborhood. Entering an exciting new chapter, this year’s festival will feature 35 concerts across multiple stages at the SFJAZZ Center (201 Franklin St.), as well as at a brand-new Festival Tent (110 Franklin St., corner of Franklin St. & Oak St.). Limited full access VIP & 3-Day Passes, 1-Day Passes, and venue specific passes will be available to the public beginning Friday, March 14 at 12 p.m. PT.



“I’m so thrilled to share America’s greatest art form with the Bay Area and the world with our revamped festival,” said Blanchard. “We are going to bring you the best artists and most exciting music of our time, along with new music and arts and crafts. Let’s come together and create lasting memories.”



This three-day bash celebrating music and community will feature 12 concerts each day in both the Miner Auditorium and Joe Henderson Lab at SFJAZZ, as well as the Festival Tent. In addition, curated guest DJ sets in both venues. An outdoor festival street market will take place on Franklin & Oak St., and will feature food, wine, and beer vendors, a vinyl record swap, book and zine merchants, and more. A community art market will be held in the SFJAZZ Center, offering a unique selection of local artwork.



This year’s festival lineup will feature:



FRIDAY, JUNE 13

Charles Lloyd Sky Quartet featuring Jason Moran, Larry Grenadier, and Eric Harland (Miner Auditorium)

Lakecia Benjamin & Phoenix Quartet (Festival Tent)

Kurt Elling with SFJAZZ Collective (Miner Auditorium)

Don Was & The Pan-Detroit Ensemble (Miner Auditorium)

Kassa Overall (Festival Tent)

Salami Rose Joe Louis (Festival Tent)

Mark Lettieri Group (Festival Tent)

Braxton Cook (Joe Henderson Lab)

Sachal Vasandani (Joe Henderson Lab)

SATURDAY, JUNE 14

Stanley Clarke & Gonzalo Rubalcaba (Miner Auditorium)

Lisa Fischer with Grand Baton (Miner Auditorium)

The Soul Rebels (Festival Tent)

Zig Zag Power Trio (Festival Tent)

Nicholas Payton (Miner Auditorium)

SOMI (Miner Auditorium)

SML (Festival Tent)

New Jazz Underground (Joe Henderson Lab)

Theo Croker (Festival Tent)

Jahari Stampley Trio (Joe Henderson Lab)

SUNDAY, JUNE 15

Patrice Rushen (Miner Auditorium)

Cimafunk (Festival Tent)

Dave Holland & Lionel Loueke (Miner Auditorium)

Ambrose Akinmusire & Sullivan Fortner (Miner Auditorium)

Idris Ackamoor & The Ankhestra (Festival Tent)

Orrin Evans (Miner Auditorium)

Kiefer Trio (Festival Tent)

Tyreek McDole (Joe Henderson Lab)

Tatiana Tate (Joe Henderson Lab)

Brandon Woody's UPENDO (Festival Tent)

ARTIST-AT-LARGE

Terence Blanchard

(performing w/ artists throughout Festival on all three days)



