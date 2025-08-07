Contemporary Artist Don Hershman to Present New Exhibition at Wessling Contemporary

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Acclaimed contemporary artist Don Hershman will present, STILL STILL—a brand-new reflective solo exhibition featuring new minimalist works alongside a selection of paintings created over the past 30 years—on display at San Francisco’s Wessling Contemporary (39 Grant Ave.) from Thursday, November 6 through Saturday, December 13, 2025. An opening reception will be held at Wessling Contemporary on Thursday, November 6 from 5:30–8 p.m.

STILL STILL centers around the still life—an enduring subject that Hershman identifies as the original catalyst for his artistic journey. The exhibition explores the artist’s evolution through a single, consistent motif: the still life. Through this lens, Hershman delves into themes of mortality, the impermanence of beauty, and the quiet power of time. This deeply personal exhibition marks a significant moment for the artist, who at age 70, reflects on decades of creative exploration and the quiet culmination of a lifelong vision.

“Still life was the starting point when I began my career as an artist over 30 years ago,” says Hershman. “It taught me how to see. With this exhibition, I return to that beginning—only now with a lifetime of reflection behind me.”

STILL STILL invites viewers to witness Hershman’s transformation across time and medium, revealing the still life not as static, but as a vessel of change and continuity.