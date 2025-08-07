 tracking pixel
Contemporary Artist Don Hershman to Present New Exhibition at Wessling Contemporary

On view from November 6–December 13, 2025.

By: Aug. 07, 2025
Contemporary Artist Don Hershman to Present New Exhibition at Wessling Contemporary Image
Acclaimed contemporary artist Don Hershman will present, STILL STILL—a brand-new reflective solo exhibition featuring new minimalist works alongside a selection of paintings created over the past 30 years—on display at San Francisco’s Wessling Contemporary (39 Grant Ave.) from Thursday, November 6 through Saturday, December 13, 2025. An opening reception will be held at Wessling Contemporary on Thursday, November 6 from 5:30–8 p.m.

STILL STILL centers around the still life—an enduring subject that Hershman identifies as the original catalyst for his artistic journey. The exhibition explores the artist’s evolution through a single, consistent motif: the still life. Through this lens, Hershman delves into themes of mortality, the impermanence of beauty, and the quiet power of time. This deeply personal exhibition marks a significant moment for the artist, who at age 70, reflects on decades of creative exploration and the quiet culmination of a lifelong vision.

“Still life was the starting point when I began my career as an artist over 30 years ago,” says Hershman. “It taught me how to see. With this exhibition, I return to that beginning—only now with a lifetime of reflection behind me.”

STILL STILL invites viewers to witness Hershman’s transformation across time and medium, revealing the still life not as static, but as a vessel of change and continuity.




