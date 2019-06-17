Classic Movies Under The Stars Announced At Montalvo Arts Center, July 12

Montalvo Arts Center invites movie-lovers to sit under the stars and enjoy classic movies with Sunset Cinemas. Part of its Summer Nights Series, the free screenings of The Wizard of Oz, Grease, and Jaws will take place on the front lawn of Montalvo, where guests are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair to set up. Beer, wine, and snacks will also be available for purchase on-site.

Sunset Cinemas (details below) will be offered Fridays, July 12 & 26, and August 2, 2019 at 8:30pm on the Great Lawn at Montalvo Arts Center, 15400 Montalvo Rd., Saratoga. For tickets (FREE, VIP Parking available at $15/car) or more information, the public may visit www.montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.

The Wizard of Oz - July 12

Montalvo kicks off its Sunset Cinema series with family favorite The Wizard of Oz, celebrating the film's 80th anniversary. In this beloved classic, a tornado whisks Dorothy (Judy Garland) and her dog, Toto, from Kansas to the magical land of Oz. Dorothy's quest to return home takes her down the Yellow Brick Road toward the Emerald City to meet the all-powerful Wizard. Joining forces with a Scarecrow (Ray Bolger) that needs a brain, a Tin Man (Jack Haley) missing a heart, and a Cowardly Lion (Bert Lahr) who wants courage, they triumph over the Wicked Witch of the West (Margaret Hamilton) in this tuneful musical that has captivated generations.

Rated G.

Grease (Sing-Along!) - July 26

Moviegoers will be invited to experience the friendships, romances and adventures of a group of high school kids in the 1950s with the special sing-along presentation of Grease. This enduring favorite movie musical follows a wholesome exchange student (Olivia Newton-John) and a leather-clad Danny (John Travolta) whose summer romance falters when their social circles clash.

Rated PG.

Jaws - August 2

The Sunset Cinema series finishes with a screening of drama/mystery film, Jaws. When a young woman is killed by a shark while skinny-dipping near the New England tourist town of Amity Island, police chief Martin Brody (Roy Scheider) wants to close the beaches, but mayor Larry Vaughn (Murray Hamilton) overrules him, fearing that the loss of tourist revenue will cripple the town. Ichthyologist Matt Hooper (Richard Dreyfuss) and grizzled ship captain Quint (Robert Shaw) offer to help Brody capture the killer beast, and the trio engage in an epic battle of man vs. nature.

Rated R.

Montalvo Summer Nights offers the community a fun and beautiful atmosphere for creative exploration: through art, music, dance, film, live performance, and more, guests can follow different paths to find their inspiration.

Montalvo Arts Center is a donor-supported nonprofit institution whose mission is to engage the public in the creative process, acting as a catalyst for exploring the arts, unleashing creativity, and advancing different cultural perspectives. Located in Silicon Valley's Saratoga Hills, Montalvo occupies 175 stunning acres and is home to the Sally and Don Lucas Artists Program (LAP), the Carriage House Concert Series, and a robust arts education program.

For information or to order tickets, visit montalvoarts.org or call 408-961-5858.





