Cinnabar Theater Launches Season With SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD

Cinnabar Theater will kick off its 53rd Season “On the Road” with Sherwood: The Adventures of Robin Hood, a high-energy and heartfelt retelling of the legendary outlaw's journey. This action-packed play by Ken Ludwig runs September 12–28, 2025, at Warren Theater, Sonoma State University.

Directed by Zachary Hasbany, this bold and adventurous production brings Robin Hood to life with a cast of beloved characters, from Little John to Friar Tuck to the fearless Maid Marian. Packed with comedy, thrills, romance, sword fights, and a deep sense of justice, Sherwood is the perfect way to open Cinnabar's most ambitious season yet.

“Ludwig's Sherwood brings a fresh and hilarious twist to a timeless legend,” says Hasbany. “It uses the characters we know and love to reveal new layers of England's most famous outlaw.”

The cast features Adam Torrian as Robin Hood, Amanda Vitiello as Maid Marian, David Yen as Friar Tuck, Tim Setzer as the Sheriff of Nottingham, Zane Walters as Sir Guy, Delaney Brummé as Little John, Krista Joy Serpa as Prince John, and Lizzy Bies as Deorwynn.

Behind the scenes, the creative team includes Zachary Hasbany as director, Bill Keck as music director, Raisa Donato as fight choreographer, Elise Clark as stage manager, Alma Pasillas as assistant stage manager, Ross Tiffany-Brown as technical director, Brittany Law Hasbany as sound designer, Donnie Frank as costume, hair, and makeup designer and Aissa Simbulan is set designer. Leading Cinnabar Theater is Diane Dragone, Executive Director, and Nathan Cummings, Artistic Director. Lighting and prop designers will be announced soon.

This production of Sherwood is appropriate for all ages and highly recommended for families. It's a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud adventure reminding audiences of the power of unity, love, and standing up for what's right.