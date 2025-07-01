Cinnabar Theater 2025–2026 Season Subscriptions Now Available

Season scheduled to be presented at Warren Theater at Sonoma State University.
Cinnabar Theater has announced that subscriptions are now available for its 53rd Season, a bold and adventurous year of live theater On the Road at Warren Theater at Sonoma State University.
Continuing its temporary residency while constructing a new, permanent home in Petaluma, Cinnabar promises a season full of swashbuckling adventures, heartwarming musicals, and thought-provoking drama.
By Ken Ludwig
September 12-28, 2025
A thrilling and hilarious take on the legendary outlaw tale. Sword fights, romance, and rebellion, perfect for the whole family!
By James Rocco & Albert Evans
December 19-21, 2025
An interactive, joy-filled musical celebration of the season featuring show-stopping performances and festive favorites.
By Lerner & Loewe
January 23-February 8, 2026
The beloved musical classic that follows Eliza Doolittle's transformation, featuring timeless songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night."
By Lucas Hnath
April 10-26, 2026
A compelling contemporary drama that asks: What happens when belief is challenged?
By Marsha Norman & Lucy Simon
June 12-28, 2026
A lush, musical adaptation of the beloved novel. A journey of discovery, growth, and healing through the power of nature.
FLEX Package
Includes 5 tickets, priority seating, free exchanges, and VIP perks.
General: $325 | Senior: $300
Save over $55!
SuperSaver Package
Includes 5 tickets to Opening Weekend performances.
Assigned seating, limited availability.
Only $200 - save $155!
Subscribe by Mail
Prefer pen and paper? Download a subscription form online at cinnabartheater.org/subscribe or request one by contacting our box office.
Led by Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, Cinnabar continues to build a new state-of-the-art venue at the Petaluma Village Outlet Mall. In the meantime, all performances will take place at Sonoma State University, offering greater accessibility while preserving the intimate, high-caliber productions Cinnabar is known for.
Warren Theater at Sonoma State University
Ives Hall, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928
Subscribe today and be part of a season filled with unforgettable stories, extraordinary talent, and the joy of live theater.
For tickets, packages, and more information, visit www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.
