Cinnabar Theater 2025–2026 Season Subscriptions Now Available

Season scheduled to be presented at Warren Theater at Sonoma State University.

By: Jul. 01, 2025
Cinnabar Theater 2025–2026 Season Subscriptions Now Available Image
Cinnabar Theater has announced that subscriptions are now available for its 53rd Season, a bold and adventurous year of live theater On the Road at Warren Theater at Sonoma State University.

Continuing its temporary residency while constructing a new, permanent home in Petaluma, Cinnabar promises a season full of swashbuckling adventures, heartwarming musicals, and thought-provoking drama. 

2025-2026 SEASON LINEUP

SHERWOOD: THE ADVENTURES OF ROBIN HOOD

By Ken Ludwig

September 12-28, 2025

A thrilling and hilarious take on the legendary outlaw tale. Sword fights, romance, and rebellion, perfect for the whole family!

THE HOLIDAY SONGBOOK

By James Rocco & Albert Evans

December 19-21, 2025

An interactive, joy-filled musical celebration of the season featuring show-stopping performances and festive favorites.

MY FAIR LADY

By Lerner & Loewe

January 23-February 8, 2026

The beloved musical classic that follows Eliza Doolittle's transformation, featuring timeless songs like "I Could Have Danced All Night."

THE CHRISTIANS

By Lucas Hnath

April 10-26, 2026

A compelling contemporary drama that asks: What happens when belief is challenged?

THE SECRET GARDEN

By Marsha Norman & Lucy Simon

June 12-28, 2026

A lush, musical adaptation of the beloved novel. A journey of discovery, growth, and healing through the power of nature.

CHOOSE YOUR SUBSCRIPTION PACKAGE

FLEX Package

Includes 5 tickets, priority seating, free exchanges, and VIP perks.

General: $325 | Senior: $300

Save over $55!

SuperSaver Package

Includes 5 tickets to Opening Weekend performances.

Assigned seating, limited availability.

Only $200 - save $155!

Subscribe by Mail

Prefer pen and paper? Download a subscription form online at cinnabartheater.org/subscribe or request one by contacting our box office.

CINNABAR ON THE ROAD

Led by Artistic Director Nathan Cummings and Executive Director Diane Dragone, Cinnabar continues to build a new state-of-the-art venue at the Petaluma Village Outlet Mall. In the meantime, all performances will take place at Sonoma State University, offering greater accessibility while preserving the intimate, high-caliber productions Cinnabar is known for.

VENUE:

Warren Theater at Sonoma State University

Ives Hall, 1801 E Cotati Ave, Rohnert Park, CA 94928

Subscribe today and be part of a season filled with unforgettable stories, extraordinary talent, and the joy of live theater.

For tickets, packages, and more information, visit www.cinnabartheater.org or call (707) 763-8920.



