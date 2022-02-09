California Roots Music And Arts Festival 2022 Adds Stick Figure, Beenie Man, & Tunnel Vision

California Roots Music and Arts Festival is returning after a two year hiatus due to COVID-19, on May 26th! For the first time ever Cali Roots has expanded into a four day event of reggae, roots and hip hop music! The expanded event has been curated into an experience to include more music, local food and beverage vendors, added art exhibits, exhibitions and installations, interactive workshops, intimate pop-up performances, on-site greening initiatives, and community focused non-profits to learn about. The festival is set to take place at the Monterey County Fair and Event Center May 26-29, 2022.



Started in 2009, Cali Roots was the first major event to capture the sound and culture of roots music, reggae, rock, and hip hop, and bring it to the fans that are so passionate about it. Every year since the start, the audience has grown exponentially into the movement that it is today. The annual event has spawned many copycats, but none can live up to the lineup, vibe, spirit, and loyal fanbase that Cali Roots has built over the past decade. They continually present a stellar cohesive line-up that ranges from Billboard chart topping artists to emergent musicians in complementing genres of reggae rock, island reggae, roots reggae, folk, and conscious hip hop. Today with the festival's 11th edition, as they continue the legacy of an iconic line-up, comes the announcement of the newest and final edition to the already rock-star line-up: Stick Figure, Beenie Man, and Tunnel Vision!



Stick Figure's meteoric rise has garnered him top billing at the festival alongside the stacked line-up that includes debut performances from Sean Paul, Ice Cube, and Sublime with Rome. Jamaica's own Beenie Man, and King of the Dancehall, will also see his debut California Roots festival performance this year. Plus the festival sees the return of mainstays Rebelution, Atmosphere, Chronixx, and Damian 'Jr Gong" Marley. Additional billing includes fan favorite artists Stephen Marley, Protoje featuring Lila Iké and Sevana, Brother Ali, Sa-Roc, and Slightly Stoopid- to name a few. And Sean Paul, who previously was billed Saturday, will be joining Sunday's killer line-up with Ice Cube and Damian 'Jr Gong" Marley - an epic night indeed!



"I can't believe it's been almost three years since the Cali Roots family has come together. What makes the event so special, is the spirit, comradery, and fans that unite behind the music and culture. The energy and vibes will be amplified ten fold for this year's event. With the new additions announced and an additional day, this will be the most unique Cali Roots to date. One that will be remembered in the history books and one you don't want to miss," states Dan Sheehan, co-producer of Cali Roots.



For 2022, Cali Roots has curated an experience that is guaranteed to stimulate all senses that can be heard, felt, seen, and embodied throughout the festival. In addition to mainstages, this year the festival offers unique Glamping experience, an art retreat, captivating installations, interactive workshops, on-site green initiatives, intimate pop-up performances with fan favorites, and non-overlapping set times so concert goers can catch every performance! Plus, Cali Roots has partnered with Fuse Ignited to offer ticket and hotel packages that include exclusive add-ons available for purchase like open bar, brunch, and single day tickets. Fuse Ignited's Co-Founder Daren Libonati says, "We couldn't be more excited to provide an all-inclusive ticket, hotel and event experience bundle with Cali Roots on our booking solution."



FESTIVAL DETAILS



California Roots Music and Arts Festival 2022

Dates: Thursday, May 26 - Sunday, May 29, 2022

Time: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm PDT

Venue: Monterey County Fair and Event Center

Address: 2004 Fairground Road, Monterey, CA 93940

Admission: Varies

Age restrictions: All Ages



TRAVEL PACKAGES

Cali Roots Ticket & Hotel Packages ON SALE NOW! Each package includes a two to five night hotel stay at partner hotels in Monterey, CA; plus exclusive add-ons for purchase like Open Bar, Brunch, and Single Day Tickets! You don't want to miss out on this exciting weekend!

Buy Packages Here: https://portal.fuseignited.com/events/california-roots

Already have a ticket? Hotel Only options available here: https://portal.fuseignited.com/events/california-roots

4 Days of Music



THURSDAY May 26

Dirty Heads l Stephen Marley l Protoje Feat Lila Ike and Sevana l Fortunate Youth l Alborosie Demarco l DENM l Turbulence l Tropidelic l Eli Mac l Tunnel Vision



FRIDAY May 27

Rebelution l Atmosphere l Chronixx l Pepper l J Boog l The Movement l Brother Ali

Tarrus Riley l Satsang l Nattli Rize l Sa-Roc l EarthKry l Arise Roots l Natural Vibrations Kash'd Out



Saturday May 28

Slightly Stoopid l Stick Figure l Beenie Man l Tribal Seeds l Trevor Hall l The Green l Collie Buddz l The Expendables l Dub Inc l Bumpin Uglies l The Elovaters l FIA l Sensi Trails



Sunday May 29

Damian Marley l Ice Cube l Sean Paul l Sublime With Rome l Common Kings

Durand Jones and The Indications l Anthony B l Hirie l Iya Terra l Mike Love l Keznamdi Through The Roots l Artikal Sound System l Vana Liya



THE DJS

AMP Live - Duke Massive - Green B - Green Lion Crew - Jah Mikey - Jah Warrior Shelter -Man-Like-Devin - Plain Ole Bil - Westafa



THE MCS:

Allison Hagendorf - Big Body Cisco -Irie Dole - Otis Otes - Rocky Bailey





