California Bluegrass Association Launches Bluegrass Entertainer Artist Relief Fund

Grants to individuals are selected by the BEAR Fund Committee and awarded in an objective and nondiscriminatory manner based on eligibility, and financial need.

California Bluegrass Association (CBA) announced the launch of the Bluegrass Entertainer Artist Relief (BEAR) Fund, which provides interim emergency financial assistance to qualified artists and music professionals whose needs are the result of an unforeseen, catastrophic illness or incident, and who lack the resources to meet that situation.

"As artists, we rely on the good health and functionally of our bodies to make our livings, and I think we all share the common fear of a catastrophic event that could leave us physically unable to perform or produce our art for any period of time, that alone for good," said California Bluegrass Association former board member Brandon Godman. "Knowing the CBA BEAR Fund will be able to provide assistance in these extreme circumstances gives a great deal of mental relief. The fund also provides a great service to donors by being a trustworthy place to donate, as their gifts will be thoughtfully and responsibly dispersed."

Grants to individuals are selected by the BEAR Fund Committee and awarded in an objective and nondiscriminatory manner based on eligibility, financial need, and available BEAR Fund budget. Applications are accepted for people based throughout North America, but with priority to those in California or with deep California roots. To be eligible for a CBA BEAR Fund grant, the applicant must have been involved professionally in "American folk music," including Bluegrass and Old-time, for a minimum of five years and derive at least 50% of their income from these activities. Professional activities include performing artists, songwriters, event promoters, luthiers, and managers.

To learn more about the Bluegrass Entertainer Artist Relief (BEAR) Fund, visit https://californiabluegrass.org/bear-fund/.

To apply for a BEAR Fund grant, email BEAR@CaliforniaBluegrass.net.



RECOMMENDED FOR YOU