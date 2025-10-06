COMEDY FOR A CAUSE To Raise Funds For Town Hall Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Town Hall Theatre Company will host Comedy for a Cause on Friday, October 24 at 7 p.m., an evening of stand-up, spirits, and support for Contra Costa County’s oldest continuously running theatre company. Tickets are $25 and available now at townhalltheatre.com.

The fundraiser will feature a powerhouse lineup of Bay Area comedic talent, including Gina Stahl-Haven, Sarah Shaughnessy, and Jenny Roberts, hosted by the charismatic Beth Carroll. After the show, audiences are invited to enjoy cocktails and mingle with the comedians in the theatre lobby.

“It’s sure to be a night of laughter and entertainment — all while keeping the arts alive in the community,” said a Town Hall Theatre spokesperson.

Featured Comedians

Gina Stahl-Haven is one of the most dynamic comics in the San Francisco Bay Area and a 2nd Place Winner of the 2019 San Francisco International Comedy Competition. Seen on America’s Got Talent Season 17, where Howie Mandel called her “wonderful” and “memorable,” Stahl-Haven’s sharp storytelling and magnetic stage presence have earned her spots at the Boston Comedy Festival, the World Series of Comedy Las Vegas, and clubs across the country.

Sarah Shaughnessy is a Bay Area-based comedian, actor, and improviser who was a finalist in the Alameda Comedy Club competition. Known for her fearless crowd work, bold opinions, and self-deprecating humor, she performs regularly throughout San Francisco and the East Bay.

Jenny Roberts, an Oakland-based comic, brings an edgy and playful energy to the stage, blending wit, art, and absurdity. She has performed at top venues including Yoshi’s, Cobb’s Comedy Club, Rooster T. Feathers, The Battery, and clubs nationwide. Offstage, she’s a visual artist and tango dancer who brings creative flair to everything she does.

