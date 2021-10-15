Brooklyn Native Martin Bell Will Play 'Fredrick Egerman' in 42nd Street Moon's A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC

San Francisco's 42nd Street Moon has announced the complete cast and creative team for the Company's 2021-2022 season opener, the Tony Award®-winning "Best Musical" A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC. A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC features a book by Hugh Wheeler, music and lyrics by Stephen Sondheim, and is suggested by Ingmar Bergman's film Smiles of a Summer Night. 42nd Street Moon's production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will be directed by Brandon Jackson, with musical direction by Daniel Thomas and choreography by Allison Paraiso. A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will perform at the Gateway Theatre (215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA 94111) from November 4 - 21, 2021 with an Opening Night on Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 6:00 p.m. Tickets range from $35 - $76 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/a-little-night-music.



"While other shows of Sondheim's might be considered more grand or more groundbreaking, to me A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is the closest he has gotten to a perfect show," said Executive Artistic Director Daniel Thomas. "It is musically dense and clever, yet features some of his greatest melodic writing and most lush accompaniments; its brilliant source material ensures that the characters and their stories remain engaging and entertaining throughout the evening; and it intertwines satire, cerebral humor, and moments of broad physicality with a quintessential romantic comedy. It is hilarious, thoughtful, and bittersweet; and most of all, it's a celebration of many aspects of love: parents and children, husbands and wives, lovers parted and reunited. This will be my fifth time working on the show in the last twenty years, and it remains one of my very favorite pieces of musical theatre."

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is a romantic farce par excellence. Based on the Ingmar Bergman film "Smiles of a Summer Night," couples meet, part, reunite during a glorious "Weekend in the Country" - all under the watchful eyes of the wry family matriarch and a harmonizing Greek chorus. The beautiful Sondheim score contains his biggest hit in "Send in the Clowns."

42nd Street Moon's production of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC is part of the Sondheim Sweep.



In what may be the most ambitious venture in the Company's history, 42nd Street Moon has committed to be the first theatre company ever to produce every single professional stage show by legendary composer, Stephen Sondheim. The Sondheim Sweep will present his works, both lauded and obscure, either in production or in concert, for every season henceforward, from his first musical out of college to his most recent, to whatever he comes up with next...



42nd Street Moon looks forward to honoring the reigning master of the musical form for many years to come!



The cast of A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC features Alison Ewing* as "Desiree Armfeldt," Martin Bell as "Fredrick Egerman," Will Giammona as "Count Carl-Magnus Malcolm," Katrina Lauren McGraw* as "Countess Charlotte Malcolm," Samantha Cardenas* as "Anne Egerman," Shai Wolf as "Henrik Egerman," Trixie Aballa as "Petra," Cindy Goldfield* as "Madam Armfeldt," Chloe Fong as "Fredrika Armfeldt," Jack O'Reilly as "Frid," Jennifer Mitchell* as "Mrs. Nordstrom," Stephanie Rhoads* as "Mrs. Anderssen," Jacqueline DeMuro as "Mrs. Segstrom," Mark Robinson as "Mr. Erlanson" and Joshua Gonzales as "Mr. Lindquist."

In addition to Jackson, Thomas and Paraiso, the creative team for A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC will include Toni Guidry* (Stage Manager), Alexa Burn* (ASM), Ashley Garlick (Costume Designer), Mark Mendelson (Set Designer), Michael Palumbo (Lighting Designer), Daren A.C. Carollo (Props Designer) and Daniel Thomas (Sound Designer).

*Member of Actors' Equity Association, the union of professional actors and stage managers.

A LITTLE NIGHT MUSIC runs approximately 2 hours and 45 minutes, including one 15-minute intermission.

42nd Street Moon's 2021-2022 season will continue with FUN HOME (February 3 - 20, 2022), A GRAND NIGHT FOR SINGING (March 10 - 27, 2022), THE SCOTTSBORO BOYS (April 21 - May 8, 2022) and THE PAJAMA GAME (June 2 - 19, 2022). Subscriptions range in price from $100.00 - $350.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/subscriptioninfo. Single tickets range in price from $35.00 - $70.00 and are available now at 42ndstmoon.org/2021-2022-season.

42nd Street Moon celebrates and preserves the art and spirit of the American Musical Theatre. The organization contributes to its evolution and continuing vitality by presenting intimately produced performances of classic and rarely performed musical works. Through productions, educational programs, and community outreach, 42nd Street Moon is committed to increasing the awareness and appreciation of the rich heritage and cultural perspective of the musical theatre and its vast influence on the world stage. For more information, visit: www.42ndstmoon.org.