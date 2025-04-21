BroadwaySF Reveals Nominees and Event Lineup for Inaugural Sara Bareilles Awards

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BroadwaySF has revealed the nominees and event lineup for the inaugural Sara Bareilles Awards, taking place at San Francisco’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, May 17 and Sunday, May 18, 2025. This regional awards program recognizes outstanding achievement in high school musical theatre from San Francisco and Alameda Counties, extending all the way to the northernmost regions of the state, and is a part of The National High School Musical Theatre Awards program—otherwise known as The Jimmy Awards. This year, a total of 34 productions were submitted. In total, 213 students were evaluated for their individual performance. Tickets for the Sara Bareilles Awards are $25 and available beginning Friday, April 25 at 10 a.m.at broadwaysf.com/awards. Proceeds from ticket sales go towards supporting The Sara Bareilles Awards program.

All individual award nominees and cast members from nominated productions are invited to take part in a day of optional, complimentary musical theatre workshops hosted by BroadwaySF in San Francisco on Saturday, May 17—one day before the Awards ceremony. Workshop offerings include a Vocal Workshop with Ben Bogen, Dance Workshop with Nicole Helfer, and an Acting Workshop with Janel Chanté.

The weekend celebration culminates on Sunday, May 18, 2025, at 7 p.m., when nominees in the Outstanding Overall Production, Outstanding Lead Actor, and Outstanding Lead Actress categories will perform live on stage at the Orpheum Theatre before a panel of judges—including Transcendence Theatre Company Artistic Director Tony Gonzalez; award-winning theater educator, actor, director, choreographer and DEI consultant Lauren Rosi; and director, choreographer, actor, arts educator, and DEI Consultant Gary Stanford—as well as their family and friends.

Two-time Grammy Award winner and three-time Tony Award nominee Sara Bareilles will host a special Q&A with cast members from all nominated overall productions ahead of the ceremony and will also welcome guests from the stage during the event.

Winners in the Lead Actor and Lead Actress categories will head to New York City to compete against talented students from across the nation for unique scholarship opportunities at the 16th Annual Jimmy Award Ceremony being held at Broadway’s Minskoff Theatre on Monday, June 23, 2025.

This year’s nominees are:



OUTSTANDING OVERALL PRODUCTION:



· SHREK, Heritage High School

· ANYTHING GOES, Novato High School

· BE MORE CHILL, Elk Grove High School

· THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Wood cast), Amador Valley High School/Foothill High School

· HADESTOWN (Melody cast), American Canyon High School

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTOR:



· Collin Lowell as Lord Farquaad in SHREK

Heritage High School (Brentwood, CA)

· Aidan Liston as Jean Valjean in LES MISÉRABLES (School Edition)

Inspire School of Arts and Sciences (Chico, CA)

· Hayden Wood as Gomez Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Wood cast)

Amador Valley High School/Foothill High School (Pleasanton, CA)

· Vinny Stallone as Moonface Martin in ANYTHING GOES

Novato High School (Novato, CA)

· Jash Rosal as Rich in BE MORE CHILL

Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove, CA)

OUTSTANDING LEAD ACTRESS:



· Sana Arora as Hope Cladwell in URINETOWN

American High School (Fremont, CA)

· Basye Mummert as Princess Fiona in SHREK

Albany High School (Albany, CA)

· Aleisha Martin as Christine in BE MORE CHILL

Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove, CA)

· Zoe Shuga as Morticia Addams in THE ADDAMS FAMILY (Wood cast)

Amador Valley High School / Foothill High School (Pleasanton, CA)

· Ayana Arenas as Persephone in HADESTOWN (Melody cast)

American Canyon High School (American Canyon, CA)

OUTSTANDING SUPPORTING PERFORMERS:



· Bethany Robertson as Jenna in BE MORE CHILL

Elk Grove High School (Elk Grove, CA)

· Racheal Kirk as Kitty in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE

St. Ignatius College (San Francisco, CA)

· Anna Velyka as Beth March in LITTLE WOMEN (Davis cast)

Washington High School (Fremont, CA)

· Dominic Corbett as Mr. MacAfee in BYE BYE BIRDIE

Davis Senior High School (Davis, CA)

· Jordin La Russa as Sugar Plum Fairy/Gingy in SHREK

Heritage High School (Brentwood, CA)

· Yuki Hinayon as Deb in ELF, THE MUSICAL

Saint Mary’s High School (Lodi, CA)

· James Chan as Hot Blades Harry in URINETOWN

American High School (Fremont, CA)

· Mikaela Torres as Tiny Tom in URINETOWN

American High School (Fremont, CA)

· Emilia Arneson as Tanya in MAMMA MIA!

Encinal Jr. Sr. High School (Alameda, CA)

· Johanna Klopfenstein as Meg March in LITTLE WOMEN (Vittoria cast)

Encinal Jr. Sr. High School (Alameda, CA)

