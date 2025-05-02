Berkeley Symphony To Celebrate Music Director Joseph Young At TRIUMPH Concert

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Berkeley Symphony will close its 2024–25 Symphonic Series with Triumph on Sunday, June 1 at 4 p.m. at Zellerbach Hall (101 Zellerbach Hall #4800, Berkeley, CA 94720).

This season finale marks Music Director Joseph Young's final performance with Berkeley Symphony, who concludes his extraordinary tenure with Berkeley Symphony after six seasons of innovative programming, artistic excellence, and community engagement.

A powerful reflection on human resilience and artistic courage, Triumph showcases a stirring program that underscores Young's signature blend of bold programming and emotional resonance. Gity Razaz's Methuselah (In Chains of Time), will have its Bay Area premiere, evoking ancient bristlecone pines found in the mountains of California's Inyo County. South America's dramatic landscapes come to life in Astor Piazzolla's Aconcagua, featuring acclaimed accordion virtuoso Hanzhi Wang. Triumph concludes with Dmitri Shostakovich's Symphony No. 5, a powerful testament to redemption, enduring hope, and perseverance against overwhelming odds.

“Like all of our programs, this concert highlights the remarkable range of the Orchestra and the storytelling power of pairing new and lesser-known works with established masterworks," says Young. "More than anything, it reflects the spirit of our Berkeley Symphony community—our audiences, supporters, and creative partners—who embrace orchestral music in all its forms, spanning eras, styles, and even place. That, for me, is the triumph we are celebrating. And that same adventurous spirit will continue to carry both me and Berkeley Symphony into the future.”

"Joseph Young's artistic vision has elevated Berkeley Symphony to new heights," says Executive Director Marion Atherton. "Under his leadership, we've cultivated a more diverse audience, including families and younger community members. His commitment to contemporary American voices has brought us five commissioned works and eight World or West Coast premieres. Nearly half of all performed works during his tenure were composed by American artists, with 27 composers making their Berkeley Symphony debuts. His legacy of musical excellence and inclusive programming will continue to inspire us long after his final performance."

A pre-concert chat led by composer Paul Dresher will take place one hour before the performance. Featuring live interviews with Maestro Young, guest artists, composers, and orchestra musicians, the informative talk provides insights about the cultural and historical context of the music, along with guided listening. Admission is free to all ticket holders.

Families with children are welcome at Berkeley Symphony concerts, where the popular Kids Club offers a dedicated space outside of Zellerbach Hall for children who need a break to enjoy snacks, interactive activities, and movement opportunities. Additionally, Berkeley Symphony's student-friendly ticketing makes music more accessible through the Students at the Symphony program, offering free tickets to all K-12 students and discounted $15 tickets for accompanying adults. Details about Students are the Symphony are available online at berkeleysymphony.org/students-at-the-symphony/.

Prior to the final symphonic concert, Berkeley Symphony will celebrate Maestro Joseph Young at its annual Spring Gala on Saturday, May 10, at the Unitarian Universalist Church, Kensington. Tickets are available at berkeleysymphony.org/event/2025gala/ or through the box office, at (510) 841-2800.

Tickets for Triumph start at $30 and are available now at berkeleysymphony.org or by phone at (510) 841-2800.

