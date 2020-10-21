Berkeley Rep's Radio Play IT CAN'T HAPPEN HERE Reaches 15,000 Households

The new audio adaptation will remain available free (in four 30 minute segments) on Berkeley Rep’s YouTube channel through Sunday, November 8.

On Tuesday, October 13, Berkeley Repertory Theatre debuted their audio adaptation of the Sinclair Lewis classic It Can't Happen Here to great success. The production, streamed as a radio play via the theatre's YouTube Channel, attracted over 15,000 total households during a one-week period, surpassing expectations.

"I am proud and grateful that so many people have taken the time to engage with this adaptation of Sinclair Lewis' shockingly timely novel," says Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "In these days of isolation, it is a source of both solace and inspiration to imagine people in communities across the country listening to this story. It was an honor to partner with more than 100 organizations nationwide, each sharing It Can't Happen Here for free with their audiences and communities. And more than anything, I hope this motivates each of us to vote in this crucial election."

The new audio adaptation will remain available free (in four 30 minute segments) on Berkeley Rep's YouTube channel through Sunday, November 8. In addition, broadcast partner Roundabout Theatre will hold two community conversations to discuss the play and listeners' responses via Zoom on Sunday, October 25 at 2pm and 5pm PST/8pm EST. Pre-register for the 2pm ET HERE or the 5pm ET HERE.

