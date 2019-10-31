Berkeley Rep Announces Pigpen Theatre Co.'s THE TALE OF DESPEREAUX

Berkeley Repertory Theatre today announced that PigPen Theatre Co's The Tale of Despereaux: A New Musical, will begin previews on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Coming off a successful run at The Old Globe in San Diego, where it had its world premiere, The Tale of Despereaux, written and directed by PigPen Theatre Co. and co-directed by Marc Bruni, will run through Sunday, January 5, 2020. Press night will be on Monday, November 25, 2019. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at www.berkeleyrep.org or 510.647.2949.

Berkeley Repertory Theatre Berkeley Repertory Theatre is a Tony Award-winning regional theatre in Berkeley, CA that presents exhilarating new plays and innovative productions of dramas and comedies in our Roda Theatre and Peet's Theatre. Johanna Pfaelzer is the artistic director, and Susan Medak is the managing director. www.berkeleyrep.org

A musical adventure awaits you this holiday season when the acclaimed PigPen Theatre Co. brings its inventive and imaginative retelling of the beloved, Newbery Medal-winning modern fable to Berkeley Rep. The courageous Despereaux, shunned by his community for his love of stories and humans, shows a forlorn kingdom that even the smallest voice can change the world-and that it only takes a little light to reveal the truth.

An indie folk band that creates dazzling works of theatre, PigPen infuses this tale of bravery, forgiveness, and redemption with their masterful music, stunning stage effects, and witty performances. PigPen's The Tale of Despereaux is a spellbinding musical treat that resonates with adults and children alike.

"I am thrilled to have PigPen Theatre Co. join the upcoming season at Berkeley Rep," says incoming Artistic Director Johanna Pfaelzer. "They are known for their dynamic theatrical storytelling, and to have this beautifully staged interpretation of a great novel on our stage will be a treat for our audiences."

For the 2019-20 season, Berkeley Rep recognizes BART, Peet's Coffee, and Wells Fargo, who have generously renewed their commitment as Berkeley Rep's official season sponsors. Berkeley Rep is also delighted to have Bruce Golden and Michelle Mercer, Jack and Betty Schafer, Michael and Sue Steinberg, and The Strauch Kulhanjian Family on board as season sponsors.





