BWW Review: SWEPT AWAY at Berkeley Rep

Swept Away

Book by John Logan

Music and Lyrics by The Avett Brothers

Directed by Michael Mayer

Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Dead man tell no tales, so three apparitions appear to their surviving shipwreck mate beseeching him to tell their stories in John Logan's brilliant World Premiere musical based on the stirring music of award winning Avett Brothers. That story, involving a tragic shipwreck, is a mesmerizing tale of unbearable life-changing choices, cathartic soul searching and bro bonding. The superb cast, crisp direction and passionate score are breathtaking and emotionally mesmerizing.

Set on a three-masted whaling ship in 1888, farm boys Big Brother (Stark Sands) and Little Brother (Adrian Blake Enscoe) are acclimating themselves to the ship's crew and their first adventure away from farm ("Nothin's Gonna Change My Mind" and "Nothing Short of Thankful"). Big is a deeply religious man ("Lay Your Hand on My shoulder") which doesn't endear him to the bawdy shipmates, especially the Mate (John Gallagher, Jr.) a self-confessed pagan and idolator who counters with the coarse rebuttal "Ain't No Man." Life is tough on a ship as the company attests in "Hard Worker" and the Captain (Wayne Duvall) is a no-nonsense believer in premonitions and signs.

The Avett Brothers score is a mix of Americana roots - songs taken from their catalogue and adapted for this show. Many numbers are from their 2004 Mignonette album featuring their distinctive mix of fiddles, acoustic guitars, cellos, kick drums, violins and banjos, and introspective lyrics providing the rustic down-to-earth hominess of the play.

Big Brother is sworn to protect his adventure seeking Little Brother and when a squall destroys the ship killing most of the crew (Cameron Johnson, Taurean Everett, Vishal Vaidya, Jacob Keith Watson), they find themselves floating aimlessly in a lifeboat with Mate and the Captain. The transition from the ship set to the rotating lifeboat floating on an iridescent blue ocean is epic. Director Mayer turns what could be static nonaction into a thrilling suspenseful ride.

The captain, who thinks he should've gone down with his ship, bemoans the end of the whaling trade, his career and perhaps his life. Mate gives in to his basest instincts of survival where hard choices must be made to ensure the survival of others in "Satan Pulls the Strings." Big Brother watches over his battered and bruised brother and together they write their last wishes to loved ones.

I found it incredibly moving, empathizing with each character staring death in the eye. Swept Away's epilogue is a reprise of the opening with Mate finally closing the chapter of his life in a moment that is sure to bring tears to many. Gallagher, Enscoe and Sands are superb throughout, vocally and emotionally, emphasizing each character's persona.

The production team behind this show is top-notch; from the book by three-time Oscar nominee and Golden Globe winner John Logan (Skyfall, Spectre, Hugo, The Aviator, Gladiator); Tony Award-winning director Michael Mayer (Spring Awakening, Hedwig and the Angry Inch); outstanding Scenic design by Tony nominee Rachel Hauck; Costume design by Susan Hilferty; Lighting design by Kevin Adams; Sound design by Kai Harada; Music direction by Grammy nominated Justin Craig; Choreography by Tony nominee David Neumann and Brian Usifer and Chris Miller's lovely orchestrations.

The soundtrack album of this show will be a joy. Coming out of the pandemic isolation, it was well worth the nearly two year wait to see this stunning production.

Swept Away continues through March 6th. Tickets available at 510.647.2949 or https://tickets.berkeleyrep.org/events

Photo credit: Kevin Berne