BWW Review: ONCE at The Gateway Theater brings us the Tony winning score and heartwarming story of love lost, musical passion and the courage to move on.

Once

Book by Edna Walsh

Music and Lyrics by Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglov

Based on the motion picture written and directed by John Carney

Directed by Cindy Goldfield

42nd Street Moon

42nd Street Moon's highly-anticipated Bay Area regional premiere of 2012's Tony Award-winning "Best Musical" ONCE is a hit on multiple levels; an artistically challenging musical full of Celtic and Czech influences and a tender, heart-breaking romance tempered with moments of light comedy. The production was fraught with mishaps; a cast member involved in a car crash had to be replaced, and the chosen lead Guy was in, out due to a prior commitment, then back in at literally the last moment. Even with those pre-production hiccups, Co-Artistic Directors Daren A.C. Carollo and Daniel Thomas and director/choreographer/costume designer Cindy Goldfield have crafted a lovely, delicately beautiful universal experience of heartbreak, artistic passions and the courage to move through life's low points.

Corbin Mayer is the love-lost Guy

Telling the story of Guy (Corbin Mayer), who's recently lost the love of his life and his passion for making music, and Girl (Olivia Clari Nice), an inquisitive Czech immigrant who shares a joy for music, Once is a tender romance that cannot be and a re-dedication of the two to their futures. Mayer and Nice are veterans to the roles, a huge advantage that lends genuine authenticity to their characters. Mayer's character is broken, devoid of his muse and the associated passion for creativity. Working at his pops vacuum shop, Guy is a lost soul who finds himself oddly intrigued by the straight-talking, irresistible Czech immigrant and her unusual assortment of family members and friends.

Olivia Clari Nice is Girl

Nice is adorable in her forthright innocence. She recognizes Guy's talent and will not let him throw it away. There's a tender heart-breaking recognition that she and Guy cannot be a couple but must diverge onto their separate paths. Still, she supports Guy and his spirit blooms. While the focus of the play is on Guy and Girl, there's some wonderful supporting performances; Matt Davis as the bank manager with the dream of playing music, Brady Morales-Woolery's Andrej, the hopeful immigrant itching to be an area manager of a fast food chain, Rob Ready's Billy, the proud Dubliner shoppe owner with a heart of gold and Colin Thomson as Guy's supportive father.

Rob Ready (Billy) and Matt Davis (Bank Manager)

The cast act as musicians playing the lovely Glen Hansard and Markéta Irglov score that has the distinction of winning an Oscar, Grammy, Tony and Olivier Award. Brian Watson's minimalist set design and Michael Palumbo's delicate lighting add an ethereal dreamlike feel to this heartfelt fairytale. Director Goldfield allows Nice and Mayer to shine with the score and musicianship rising to the heights Once deserves. Kudos to 42nd Street Moon.

Once continues through June 30th, 2019 at the Gateway Theater, 215 Jackson Street, San Francisco, CA. Tickets and information available at http://42ndstmoon.org/once/ or by calling (415) 225-8205.

Photos by Ben Krantz Studio (except Corbin Mayer's photo)





