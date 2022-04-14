BWW Review: GEM OF THE OCEAN at TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

Gem of the Ocean

Written by August Wilson

Directed by Tim Bond

TheatreWorks Silicon Valley

August Wilson's powerful drama of racial unrest in Pittsburgh circa 1905 seems exceptionally prescient these days, confirming that the struggle for equality and freedom are a constant for African Americans that shapes their everyday lives in ways both subtle and overt. Director Tim Bond, a close friend of Wilson's, has beautifully imagined the harsh realities and spiritual nature of this five Tony Award nominated play.

Set in a Sanctuary home in Pittsburgh, 285-year-old spiritual advisor Aunt Esther (Greta Oglesby) lives with a companion Eli (Jerome Preston Bates) and Black Mary (Porsha Shaw), her protégé. Local veteran Dan Hiatt plays Rutherford Selig, a white traveling salesman and friend. Kim Sullivan debuts at TheatreWorks as Solly Two Kings, a former slave and conductor on the Underground Railroad who fights for freedom for all. These fine actors form the core characters of the sweeping drama that involves police unrest, sexual relationships, spiritual redemption, and the struggle for freedom.

Eli (Jerome Preston Bates) looks on as Solly Two Kings (Kim Sullivan) visits Aunt Ester's house to peddle "pure" to Rutherford Selig (Dan Hiatt) and Black Mary (Porscha Shaw)

Aunt Esther is visited by Citizen Barlow (Edward Ewell), a troubled man wants his 'soul washed' as absolution for an unstated crime related to the local mill, where a man was accused of stealing a bucket of nails. Claiming innocence, this man drowned himself in the river. In ACT 2, Esther leads Citizen on a guided meditation where he experiences a slave ship journey on The Gem of the Ocean and accepts his guilt and moves on.

There are subplots with Solly attempting to rescue his sister from inhumane conditions Alabama, Black Mary deciding whether to assume Esther's spiritual role, and a budding romance between Mary and Citizen. Rodney Hicks has a juicy role as Black Mary's brother Cesar, a law-and-order policeman at odds with his own community.

Caesar (Rodney Hicks) visits his sister Black Mary (Porscha Shaw) and interrogates the visitor Citizen (Edward Ewell) about his intentions and character

The ensemble acting is outstanding here and Bond's direction extraordinary. The first play in Wilson's 10-play chronicle on African American heritage, Gem of the Ocean straddles the fence of important historical documentary and soaring spiritual lyricism. The production looks sumptuous with set design by William Bloodgood, costumes by Lydia Tanji, stunning lighting by Lonnie Rafael Alcarez and sound design by Michael Keck.

Wilson's Gem of the Ocean is the gold standard of African American playwrighting and TheatreWorks, with its high standards does the play justice.

Gem of the Ocean continues through May 1st, 2022. For tickets (starting at $30) and more information the public may visit TheatreWorks.org or call (877)-662-8978.

Photo Credit: Kevin Berne