BURLESQUE EXTRAVAGANZA Returns To EXIT Theatre

Chase away the winter woes with some hot burlesque at EXIT Theatre's sultriest festival! Curated by Red Velvet, founder of EXIT Theatre's resident burlesque show, DIVA or Die Burlesque, this crowd-pleasing festival gives its audiences something to root for. Come experience four unique evenings featuring over thirty of the the Bay Area's best burlesque performers. Festival lineup includes a return of our popular Silly Strips event, and Burlesque Improv Contest, plus two brand-new events, Acceptable in the '80s, and Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy, and a whole day of workshops for folks looking to take their craft to the next level. With hosts Red Velvet, Dola Belles, Odessa Lil, and If 'N' Whendy.

Wednesday, March 18, 2020: Acceptable in the '80s. A wild immersion into everything 80s. But is the 1980s, the 1880s, or the 1780s? Who knows, because anything goes! Hosted by Dola Belles and Red Velvet.

Thursday, March 19, 2020: Silly Strips Laughs Again. So popular in 2019, we had to bring sexy silliness back again for 2020. All new acts, all new laughs, and some all new performers! Hosted by Dola Belles and Red Velvet.

Friday, March 20, 2020: Flora, Fauna, and Fantasy. Tonight we'll be exploring the fanciful side of Burlesque. Genre fantasy! Dancing Flowers! An homage to (our pet) Cats! Come discover the many faces and phases of Burlesque, all in one special night. Hosted by Odessa Lil.

Saturday, March 21, 2020: Burlesque Improv Contest. No holds barred! In this contest, no one knows what is happening beforehand, as the lineup and the music are both picked out of a hat! It could be silly! It could be serious! It's bound to be sexy and a lot of fun! Hosted by If 'N' Whendy, with celebrity judges, Red Velvet, Red Bone, and Kellita, and a step-down number by last year's Improv Winner, Maggie Motorboat.

For more information visit: http://www.theexit.org/burlesque/;





