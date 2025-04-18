BRIGADOON Begins In May At South Bay Musical Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



South Bay Musical Theatre will present Brigadoon, the beloved romantic fantasy from the legendary team of Alan Jay Lerner and Frederick Loewe, running May 17 through June 7, 2025 at the Saratoga Civic Theater.

From the creators of My Fair Lady comes a musical that has captivated audiences worldwide with its stirring melodies and mystical tale of love that transcends time. Originally choreographed by the great Agnes DeMille, Brigadoon features unforgettable songs such as "Almost Like Being in Love," "Come to Me, Bend to Me," and "Heather on the Hill."

Directed for SBMT by Doug Brook, with choreography by Esther Selk and music direction by Joseph Kelly, Brigadoontells the enchanting story of Tommy Albright, a disillusioned New Yorker who stumbles upon a hidden Scottish village that appears for only one day every hundred years. There, he meets Fiona MacLaren, a woman as timeless as the land she calls home-and must choose between the life he knows and a love he never imagined.

CAST

Tommy Albright: Steve Alhoff

Jeff Douglas: Zack Goller

Fiona MacLaren: Brenna Silva

Meg Brockie: Alicia Teeter

Charlie Dalrymple: Cam Burchard

Harry Beaton: Michael Saenz

Full cast and creative team listed at SouthBayMT.com.

Performances will be held at the Saratoga Civic Theater, 13777 Fruitvale Avenue, Saratoga, CA. Ticket prices range from $27 to $59, with a $2 discount available for seniors. Season ticket holders enjoy the best prices and early access to prime seating.

Tickets are on sale now at SouthBayMT.com/shows/ticket-sales/brigadoon/ or by calling the box office at (408) 266-4734.

Brigadoon is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.mtishows.com

