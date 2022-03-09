BETTI & BRUCE: TRAPPED IN SAN FRANCISCO is Coming to OASIS

On Friday, March 18th, don't miss World Renowned Lounge Singers, Betti Blumenthal & Bruce Delmonico, in their new show- Betti & Bruce: Trapped in San Francisco! -at the famed drag and cabaret space: OASIS.

Betti & Bruce have, according to them, played every musical hall, mega church and steak joint you can think of. And now, these two "never-heard-of, but hard-to-forget" septuagenarian songbirds want to entertain you and yours with mostly true tales of how they got their start in showbiz.

In this campy night of song, dance, schtick, oversharing and over-belting, Betti & Bruce are sure to make you spritz your pants, gaze in wonder and possibly ask for more.

Following successful runs in Puerto Vallarta and Seattle, the OASIS reluctantly presents the San Francisco premiere of this new musical comedy cabaret on Friday, March 18th at 7PM for One Night Only.

The madcap creation of Los Angeles based performers, Rayna Hickman and Jason Winfield, the two pay hilarious homage to lounge acts of old.

Doors 6:30pm / Show 7pm - 9:30PM

TICKETS: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/betti-bruce-trapped-in-san-francisco-tickets-250839596987

21+

*PROOF OF VACCINATION REQUIRED*

What the Stars are Saying...

"You two are fabulous!" -Gavin MacLeod

"You're not small potatoes!" -Rita Moreno

"I saw you up there!" -Audience Member

"Who are you and how did you get this number?" -Robert Goulet