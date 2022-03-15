BATS Improv Welcomes Two New Artistic Directors

BATS Improv, the Bay Area's premier improv performing and training company, has announced Karen Brelsford and Derek Yee as the company's new Co-Artistic Directors. It's the first time in the company's history that two people will share the job of Artistic Director. BATS Improv (Bay Area Theatresports), is the largest and longest-running Improv Theatre and school in Northern California, founded in 1986.

"Since the pandemic began, I have looked forward to new beginnings for BATS and am very excited to welcome our two new Co-Artistic Directors to the team," says BATS Managing Director Hannah Henderson. "The creative energy and diverse perspectives Karen and Derek bring to BATS, come just at the right time as we rebuild from two years of disruption to our in person activity."

Actor/Improviser, BATS company member and improv coach Karen Brelsford is a working actor in LA, Canada and San Francisco's Film, TV, and Theatre industries. She is conservatory trained (American Academy of Dramatic Arts, New York) and a member of SAG-AFTRA & UBCP/ACTRA.

Derek Yee, company member and BATS coach, is a founding member of The Five Deadly Improvisers -- an improv troupe that brought to life fully improvised kung fu films in shows and festivals around the country.

Brelsford and Yee have readied a calendar of new shows for the next six months with live shows on Friday and Saturday. For information on upcoming classes, shows and workshops visit the website