Ariel Quartet to Perform at Music at Kohl Mansion

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Music at Kohl Mansion (MAKM), one of the Bay Area’s leading presenters of chamber music, will continue its international season Sunday, April 13 with the multi award-winning Israeli music ensemble, the Ariel Quartet.

Now in their 27th season, the Ariel Quartet musicians will perform a musically sublime program of works entitled Requiem featuring music of Felix Mendelssohn, Lera Auerbach and Benjamin Britten. The Ariel Quartet’s last MAKM concert was in February 2020, on the eve of the Covid-19 pandemic. The musicians performed on the Holocaust-era “Violins of Hope” instruments.

MAKM’s 42nd season will conclude with the world-renowned Alexander String Quartet, Sunday, May 4 in a program with guest pianist Jeffrey LaDeur* performing works by Joseph Haydn, American-Iranian composer Kirian Ravaei, and Johannes Brahms. This concert will mark the ensemble’s 27th and final appearance at Kohl Mansion and, after a remarkable 44-year tenure, will be a poignant farewell to the Alexander String Quartet as they move forward with their plans to retire.

Photo Credit: Marco Borggreve

ABOUT ARIEL QUARTET

Distinguished by its virtuosity, probing musical insight, and impassioned, fiery performances, the Ariel Quartet has garnered critical praise worldwide for more than twenty-five years. Formed when the members were just teenagers studying at the Jerusalem Academy Middle School of Music and Dance in Israel, the Ariel was named a recipient of the prestigous Cleveland Quartet Award, granted by Chamber Music America in recognition of artisitc achievement and career support.

Comments