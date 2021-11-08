African-American Shakespeare Company's CINDERELLA Returns To The Herbst

The African-American Shakespeare Company's annual holiday offering Cinderella makes its return to the Herbst almost two years to the day since it was last performed in December of 2019.



A holiday staple for the company for close to two decades, it has experienced a number of revisions, additions and updates over the years. "It really is a show based on a kind of magic that happens between Cinderella and her Fairy Godmother," says AASC founder and Executive Director, Sherri Young. "But it is also one about having awareness of the opportunities emerging around you and taking them in order to keep rising. Which is exactly what Cinderella does."



This is the company's 19th production spun from their original take first produced in 2000, centering on a girl who while fully aware of the inequalities in her life-forced as she is to wait on her stepmother and two stepsisters hand and foot- doesn't allow them to define her.



This year's cast features Angel Adedokun as Cinderella, Christiano 'Chachi' Delgado as Prince Charming and April Victoria King as the Fairy Godmother.



What: African-American Shakespeare Company Presents Cinderella

Date & Time: Saturday December 18 & Sunday December 19 at 3pm

Where: The Herbst Theatre, 401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco

Tickets: $25 - $45 and can be purchased HERE