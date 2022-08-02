AXIS Dance Company Presents ADELANTE, Its First Home Season Under New Artistic Director Nadia Adame

AXIS Dance Company has announced its first home season under its new Artistic Director Nadia Adame. The award-winning Spanish multi-disciplinary artist officially took over leadership of the company in the latter part of 2022 from outgoing AD Marc Brew who returned to the UK.



While it is Nadia's first home season as AD, she was a company member from 2001-2003 before returning to Spain as cofounder of Compañía Y, a multimedia and performance collective. Throughout the years, Nadia has choreographed, mentored and guest taught for AXIS, continuing that connection and involvement with the company.



In a series of solos, duets and trios, Nadia's new work Breathe Again explores the most suffocating parts of our collective and individual journeys: After a moment, a smile, a word, we pivot from those difficult moments and find a way to move forward. "We travel through a road of obstacles" she says, "and at the end, what have we gained? Maybe we learn a lesson? Maybe we acquire a friend? In any case we add something positive to our baggage and we celebrate what at the beginning seemed to be the ending."



Breathe Again will feature musical composition by Miles Lassi and lighting designed by Ben Levine.



Born with Erb's palsy, Ben Levine is passionate about disability arts and Tread sees the s Choreo-Lab program graduate experimenting with wheeled children's toys as a means of locomotion. He's interested in the way this simple device might serve as an unexpected wheelchair alternative and level the playing field between disabled and non-disabled dancers. "The work is not conceptually deep," Ben says, "but rather an unapologetically abstract exploration of momentum, friction and gravity. Which to me are the critical elements that make up what we think of as 'dance.'





Asun Noales, celebrated Spanish choreographer and founder of OtraDanza in Alicante, (Spain), premieres a new work in her signature dance theater style that digs into the desires, pleasures, and delights of human relationships.



Adelante (AXIS Dance Company's 2022 Home Season)



September 16-18

ODC Theater in San Francisco

Tickets: $25 - $55 at axisdance.org - tickets available August 8