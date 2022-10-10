Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

AMELIE The Musical Opens Next Month at Masquers Playhouse

Performances run November 11, 2022 - December 10, 2022.

Oct. 10, 2022  

Masquers Playhouse presents Amélie, the Musical opening November 11, 2022 through December 10, 2022.

The production stars Solona Husband as Amélie Sleiman Elahmediah as Nino, with a multi-talented ensemble featuring actor/singer/musicians Christina Boothman, Nelson Brown, Paul Hogarth, Anand Joseph, Hayley Kennen, Douglas Mandell, Victor Meneses, Logan Schluntz, Aaron Tan, Susan Tonkin and Heather Warren.

The creative team features direction by Enrico Banson; scenic design by John Hull; costume design by Mara Norleen; lighting design by Marshall; sound design by Enrico Banson; choreography by Katherine Cooper, music direction by Aaron tan; and stage management by Bobby Scofield.

Amélie is an astonishing young woman who lives quietly in the world, but loudly in her imagination. She secretly improvises small, but extraordinary acts of kindness that bring happiness to those around her. But when a chance at love comes her way, Amélie will have to risk everything to say what's in her heart.

Based on the much loved and five-time Oscar nominated film, Amélie is a feel-good musical filled to the brim with colorful observations and whimsical wonderings. Join Amélie as she finds her voice, discovers the power of connection, and sees possibility around every corner.

Tickets starting at $30 and are available at masquers.org by phone at 510-232-4031, and at the box office at 105 Park Place, Point Richmond, CA 94801-3922.





