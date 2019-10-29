AMALUNA Heads to San Francisco, Extends Run in Sacramento

Cirque du Soleil returns to San Francisco! On Monday October 28, a team of more than 60 men and women worked for several hours to pound pegs, unfurl the canvas, and, finally, hoist more than 100 supporting poles to raise the iconic Big Top at Oracle Park in preparation for the San Francisco engagement of AMALUNA, performing. Performances will take place under the Big Top at Oracle Park in San Francisco from Sunday, November 3, 2019 through Sunday, January 12, 2020.



Due to audience demand, Cirque du Soleil is delighted to announce the extension of the Sacramento engagement of AMALUNA. Performances are now scheduled under the Big Top at Sutter Health Park (formerly Raley Field) from Wednesday, January 22, 2020 through Sunday, February 23, 2020. Tickets (starting at $54) for newly announced performances will be available on Wednesday, October 30 at 10 a.m. by visiting cirquedusoleil.com/amaluna or calling 1-877-9CIRQUE (1-877-924-7783).



Access to the best seats and prices are available for existing Cirque Club members beginning today. Visit cirquedusoleil.com/cirqueclub to sign up for a complimentary membership. Cirque Club members receive advance access to the best seats under the Big Top at the best price.



AMALUNA invites the audience to a mysterious island governed by goddesses and guided by the cycles of the moon. Their queen, Prospera, directs her daughter's coming-of-age ceremony in a rite that honors femininity, renewal, rebirth, and balance-which marks the passing of these insights and values from one generation to the next. In the wake of a storm caused by Prospera, a group of young men lands on the island, triggering an epic, emotional story of love between Prospera's daughter and a brave young suitor. But theirs is a love that will be put to the test. The couple must face numerous demanding trials and overcome daunting setbacks before they can achieve mutual trust, faith, and harmony.





Related Articles Shows View More San Francisco Stories

More Hot Stories For You