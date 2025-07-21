ALABASTER Opens 2025–2026 Season At Town Hall Theatre Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theatre Company will open its 2025–2026 season with Alabaster by Audrey Cefaly, a darkly comic, romantic exploration of grief, art, and the possibility of new beginnings.

Set in the aftermath of a devastating tornado, the play follows Alabama folk artist June as she rebuilds her life alongside her sharp-tongued goat, Weezy. When a celebrated photographer arrives to capture June’s story, the two women embark on an unexpected journey of connection and healing. Blending sharp wit, emotional depth, and touches of magical realism, Alabaster is a heartfelt reflection on trauma, resilience, and the redemptive power of storytelling.

“We chose Alabaster because it's a strikingly original and deeply human story about resilience, connection, and the unexpected ways we begin to heal,” said Artistic Director Richard Perez. “Audrey Cefaly's writing is filled with humor, heart, and poetry—inviting us into a world that is both wildly imaginative and profoundly relatable.”

Director Kerry Gudjohnsen added, “I immediately identified with both June and Alice, and their contrasting expressions of grief after experiencing profound loss. Using a blend of humor, engaging dialogue, and a dash of magic realism, Cefaly has artfully captured the disorientation that often accompanies grief and trauma, and bravely guides the audience through these two characters' heroic personal journeys.”

Alabaster contains adult language, intimacy, and themes related to trauma and physical injury.

Ticketing Information

Main Stage tickets are $20–$45, with Pay-What-You-Can tickets available at the door for all performances starting at $2.

Town Hall Theatre also hosts a pre-show happy hour from 6:00–6:30 p.m. for evening performances and 1:00–1:30 p.m. for matinees, featuring $1 off all beer, wine, and cocktails. Patrons can enjoy live music from local Bay Area musicians in the lobby beginning one hour before showtime.