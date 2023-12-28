ADVENTURE SERIAL: An Improvised Globetrotting Quest Announed At The Lesher Center for the Arts

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld San Francisco / Bay Area Awards

Synergy Theater brings Adventure Serial: An Improvised Globetrotting Quest to the Lesher Center for the Arts from February 1 through February 11.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

Improv comedy company Synergy Theater is tipping its fedora to Indianna Jones at the Lesher Center for the Arts, at 1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, with its improvised homage to the classic Hollywood cliffhangers, Adventure Serial: An Improvised Globetrotting Quest, February 1 - February 11, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm. Adventure Serial continues Synergy Theater's 2023/2024 season of completely improvised full-length plays at the high-profile regional arts center.

"In Adventure Serial," explains show creator and director Griffen Davis Bier, "adventurer Mitch McCracken is off on a globetrotting quest and it's up to the audience to decide what mysterious artifact he is after. Then, fueled by audience suggestions, the cast of improvisers mix in in all of the fun and excitement of the genre; exotic locations, thrilling chases, cryptic puzzles, evil villains, and daring rescues. And, of course, the fate of the world is at stake."

When asked what inspired him to create the show, Griffen reflected on his own fascination with travel and adventure. "I fantasize about travelling the world," he said, "and finding new experiences around every corner. I wanted to create a show that could take people all over the globe and put car chases - or plane chases - or train chases onto the stage at a moment's notice."

Griffen is a veteran performing member of Synergy Theater, however it's his first time creating and directing a show for their mainstage season. "When I tell people I'm directing an improvised show, they often c*cktheir heads and ask, "How do you direct...improv?" It is a fair question because improv is supposed to be off the cuff. I think about it a little like coaching a sport. You teach your team to perfect specific skills, you have playbooks and goals in mind, but you still have to adapt to whatever the other team throws at you."

Synergy Theater brings Adventure Serial: An Improvised Globetrotting Quest to the Lesher Center for the Arts from February 1 through February 11, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm.

WHERE: The Lesher Center for the Arts, George & Sonja Vukasin Theatre
1601 Civic Drive, Walnut Creek, CA 94596

WHEN: February 1 - 11, Thursdays - Saturdays at 8:15 pm and Sundays at 3:15 pm

TICKETS: $25.00 Buy online at Click Here or by phone at (925) 943-7469


Recommended For You