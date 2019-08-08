A.C.T. Kicks Off the 2019â€“20 Season with Caryl Churchill's TOP GIRLS in September

Tony Award winner and American Conservatory Theater (A.C.T.) Artistic Director Pam MacKinnon announced today the full cast and creative team for Caryl Churchill's Top Girls, opening A.C.T.'s 2019-20 season.

Shattering the glass ceiling doesn't come without a few injuries. It's 1980s Britain and nothing will stop Marlene's ascent from working girl to top exec. Not the sniveling, jealous male coworker. Not the family birthdays she'll miss. Not even other women. In the race to the top, there's no time for sisterhood.

Directed by Tamilla Woodard (Men on Boats at A.C.T.), this modern classic dissects the cost of progress in a world divided by class, cruelty, and capitalism. Top Girls performs at A.C.T.'s Geary Theater (415 Geary St., San Francisco) September 19-October 13, 2019. Press night for Top Girls will be held on Wednesday, September 25, 2019.

Single tickets (ranging from $15-$110) are available beginning Friday, August 9 at the A.C.T. Box Office at 415.749.2228 or online at act-sf.org. Ticket prices are subject to change without notice.



"The Bay Area will be showered with works by Caryl Churchill during the 2019-20 season. We are honored to join Magic Theatre, Shotgun Players, and The Custom Made Theatre Co. in producing works from one of our greatest living playwrights," says MacKinnon. "Top Girls, Churchill's groundbreaking modern classic about work-life imbalance, ambition, privilege, and family secrets, will be right at home at The Geary Theater. Under the direction of Tamilla Woodard-who returns to A.C.T. after directing last season's critically acclaimed Men on Boats-I can't imagine a better kick-off to the 2019-20 season theme, 'rules of play.'"



Top Girls features (in alphabetical order): Monique Hafen Adams ('Patient Griselda'/'Mrs. Kidd), Michelle Beck ('Marlene'), Summer Brown ('Dull Gret'/'Nell'), Rosie Hallett ('Pope Joan'/'Win'), Lily Harris('Kit'/'Shona'), Monica Lin ('Lady Nijo'/'Jeanine'), Julia McNeal ('Isabella Bird'/'Louise'), Gabriella Momah ('Angie'), and Nafeesa Monroe ('Joyce'/'Waitress').



The creative team for Top Girls includes Nina Ball (Scenic Designer), Sarita Fellows (Costume Designer), Barbara Samuels (Lighting Designer), and Jake Rodriguez (Sound Designer).



In connection with Top Girls, A.C.T. will offer numerous InterACT events-many of which are presented free of charge-that will give patrons opportunities to get closer to the action while having an entire night out at the theater. Visit act-sf.org/interact to learn more about subscribing to these events throughout the season.

