A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE Comes to Pittsburg Theatre Company in February

Pittsburg Theatre Company presents A Streetcar Named Desire, the classic Tennessee Williams drama drenched in decay, sensuality, violence and insanity. Often regarded as among the finest plays of the 20thcentury and winner of the 1948 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, Streetcar is considered by many to be Williams’ greatest work. Streetcar is about the death of the aristocratic old South and the rise of the working class, with its poverty and brutality — the destruction of one way of life and the ascent of another. Directed by Michael Wilson, this play runs February 23 through March 3, 2024 at the California Theatre in Pittsburg.

The play tells the story of fading southern Belle Blanche DuBois (Michele Morgen), who visits her sister Stella (Mary Katherine Patterson) in New Orleans. Blanche’s yearning for the once romantic, magical South is in stark contrast to the simplistic, working-class lifestyle represented by Stella’s husband, Stanley Kowalski (Sam Leeper). The clash between Blanche’s escapist fantasies and Stanley’s often brutish demeanor begins to boil.

The cast also includes Alex Schepers as Blanche’s suitor, Mitch; Desty Olson and J.D. Dozier as upstairs neighbors Eunice and Steve Hubbell; Kyle Jacques as Stanley’s poker buddy, Pablo; Kyle Walz-Smith as the news boy collecting for the newspaper who finds Blanche alone at home; and Julia Acquistapace and Kirk Waller as the nurse and doctor.

Tickets are $22-$30 per person and can be purchased online at www.PTCCA.org.

Performance Venue: California Theatre is located at 351 Railroad Ave., Pittsburg, CA. Questions? Box Office at the California Theatre 925-427-1611.