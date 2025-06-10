A DRAG QUEEN CHRISTMAS Comes to San Francisco

The performance is on Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m.
The holiday season is about to get a whole lot more fabulous! A Drag Queen Christmas returns for its 11th year, launching a 38-city national tour this November, including a stop at BroadwaySF’s Orpheum Theatre on Saturday, December 6 at 8 p.m. Produced by Murray & Peter Present, the 2025 edition is hosted by fan favorite Nina West and features a sparkling lineup of drag superstars from RuPaul’s Drag Race, All Stars, and beyond.
Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 11 at 10 AM PT with the code “ELEVEN.” General tickets go on sale starting on Friday, June 13 at 10 a.m. PT at www.broadwaysf.com. Prices are subject to change without notice.
VIP and Meet & Greet tickets will be available and include a meet-and-greet with the queens before the show on the main stage where guests can take pics and score autographs. Tour swag includes an official autographed tour poster plus a laminate with lanyard. Queens will autograph merchandise purchased at the venue during the meet-and-greet.
This year’s cast includes:
This over-the-top, 18+ holiday extravaganza runs two hours and offers fans the chance to add-on a VIP Meet & Greet Experience—including early access to the venue, photos with the queens on stage, autographs, and exclusive tour merchandise.
