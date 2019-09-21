2019 TBA Awards Finalists Announced By Theatre Bay Area
Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in North America, has announced the finalists of the 2019 TBA Awards. The sixth-annual TBA Awards Celebration will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Herbst Theatre (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco).
This year's TBA Awards celebrates the generosity of the Bay Area theatre community with the theme "We Rise By Lifting Others." With this in mind, Theatre Bay Area has introduced a radically inclusive pricing structure for tickets to the celebration. All seats in the Herbst Theatre are available for the same price. Additionally, there is an economic accessibility code that will take $15 off that base price. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase early, as prices will increase as the celebration gets closer.
The TBA Awards 2019 Celebration will be hosted by multi-hyphenate theatermaker TBA Legacy Award recipient Margo Hall and multiple-TBA Award recipient Dave J. Abrams. The evening will also feature live performances from the finalists. This also marks the second year of gender-inclusive performance categories for the TBA Awards Program.
The sixth annual TBA Awards Celebration is open to the public. Tickets are available through City Box Office - online at www.cityboxoffice.com/TBA; over the phone at (415) 392-4400, or in- person at 180 Redwood Street, San Francisco. For the full pricing schedule, visit www.theatrebayarea.org/awardscelebration.
The TBA Awards are designed to honor excellence in professionally-oriented theatre produced throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Award finalists and recipients are determined through a peer-based, Bay Area-wide adjudication process. During each production season (September 1 to August 31), TBA Awards adjudicators attend eligible productions and submit recommended productions every week. Theatre Bay Area publishes these weekly recommendations for its members and to the general public. At the end of each season, all of the votes are tallied to determine each year's award finalists and recipients.
Finalists:
OUTSTANDING PROPERTIES DESIGN
Tier I
Roger Anderson for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Devon LaBelle for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players
Devon LaBelle for Women Laughing Alone with Salad at Shotgun Players
Tunuviel Luv for The Lieutenant of Inishmore at San Jose Stage Company
Jacquelyn Scott for King of the Yees at San Francisco Playhouse
Tier II
Elizabeth Bazzano for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Phyllis Garland for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Joan Howard for Wonderland: Alice's Rock and Roll Adventure at Bay Area Children's Theatre
Joan Howard for El Gato Ensombrerado at Bay Area Children's Theatre
Miranda Whipple for Mothers and Sons at City Lights Theater Company
Tier III
William J. Brown III for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Peet Cocke for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Sailor Galaviz for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis
Lauren Tannous for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Greens Wal for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
Ting Na Wang for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company
OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN
Tier I
Jessie Amoroso for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Mara Blumenfeld for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Oana Botez for House of Joy at California Shakespeare Theater
Toni-Leslie James for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
David Zinn for Edward Albee's Seascape at American Conservatory Theater
Tier II
Judith Jackson for A Little Night Music at Lamplighters Music Theatre
Judith Jackson for H.M.S. Pinafore at Lamplighters Music Theatre
Sharon Peng for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Sharon Peng for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Tina Sogliuzzo for Red Scare on Sunset at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Tier III
Arianna Blaisdell for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis
Lydia Foreman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
Adrianna Gutierrez for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres
Glenn Krumbholz for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis
Elizabeth Smith for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Ruby Vixen for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN
Tier I
T.J. Gerckens for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Christopher Kuhl for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Kurt Landisman for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Wen-Ling Liao for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
Yi Zhao for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
Tier II
John Bernard for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Eddy Hansen for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Beth Hersh for Cry It Out at Just Theater
Joseph Hidde for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
Colm McNally for Ripped at Z Space
Tier III
William Campbell for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Sophia Craven for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
Joe D'Emilio for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
Stephanie Anne Johnson for The Last Sermon of Sister Imani at TheatreFIRST
Michael Ramsaur for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Weili Shi for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN
Tier I
Nina Ball for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Steven Dufala for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Celeste Martore for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players
Daniel Ostling for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
David Zinn for Edward Albee's Seascape at American Conservatory Theater
Tier II
Ron Gasparinetti for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Ron Gasparinetti for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
Ron Gasparinetti for Mothers and Sons at City Lights Theater Company
Devin Kasper for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Kuo-Hao Lo for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Tier III
Brett Carlson for Into The Woods at Los Altos Stage Company
Christopher Fitzer for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company
Kuo-Hao Lo for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Amanda Ortmayer for Some Enchanted Evenings at EXIT Theatre
Jean-Francois Revon for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Brian Watson for Once Upon a Mattress at Douglas Morrisson Theatre
OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN
Tier I
Joseph Cerqua for Rhinoceros at American Conservatory Theater
Teddy Hulsker for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Jake Rodriguez for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
Mikaal Sulaiman for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
brandon wolcott for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Tier II
James Ard for La Ronde at Cutting Ball Theater
Sara Huddleston for Ripped at Z Space
Jessica Johnson for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
George Psarras for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
George Psarras for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Tier III
Ella Cooley and Zhoushu Ziporyn for A Noh Christmas Carol at Theatre of Yugen
Jerry Girard for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Charlie Hoyt for Sojourn at Pear Theatre
Richard Newman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
Stephanie R. Niemann for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Joe Winkler for The Nether at Left Edge Theatre
OUTSTANDING FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY
Tier I
Dave Maier for Communicating Doors at Center Repertory Company
Dave Maier for House of Joy at California Shakespeare Theater
Dave Maier for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players
Dave Maier for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
Dave Maier for Women Laughing Alone with Salad at Shotgun Players
Tier II
Dave Maier for West Side Story at Berkeley Playhouse
Kristen Matia for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Carla Pantoja for One Man, Two Guvnors at Palo Alto Players
Marty Pistone for Hamlet at Spreckels Theatre Company
Marty Pistone for Moon Over Buffalo at 6th Street Playhouse
Tier III
William J. Brown III for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
John Ficarra for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis
Dave Maier for Hamlet at Ubuntu Theater Project
Dave Maier for Romeo and Juliet at Ubuntu Theater Project
Carla Pantoja for We Swim, We Talk, We Go to War at Golden Thread Productions
Richard Squeri for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres
Richard Squeri for Deathtrap at Ross Valley Players
OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY
Tier I
Maija Garcia for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Nicole Helfer for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Nicole Helfer for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Bill T. Jones for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Robyn Tribuzi for Mamma Mia! at Center Repertory Company
Tier II
Staci Arriaga for Thoroughly Modern Millie at Contra Costa Musical Theatre
Kimberly Dooley and Allison Paraiso for Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse
Alex Hsu for Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players
Jody Jaron for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals
Christina Lazo for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay
Lee Ann Payne for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Tier III
Staci Arriaga for Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live
Christine Chung for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.
Lee Ann Payne for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Lee Ann Payne for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre
Leslie Waggoner for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Katie Wickes for Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company
CREATIVE SPECIALTIES
Tier I
Christopher Ash: Projections Design for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story at TheatreWorks
Teddy Hulsker: Projections Design for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company
Raja Feather Kelly: Choreography in a Play for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Hana Kim: Projections Design for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
David Neumann:Choreography in a Play for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Tier II
Charlie Gurke: Composer - Play Score for Caesar Maximus at We Players
Maya Herbsman: Movement & Staging/Intimacy Director for Ripped at Z Space
George Psarras: Composer - Original Song for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Patricia Reynoso: Dialect Coach for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Richard Turtletaub: Projections Design for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Tier III
Carter BrooksIce Design for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Ronlin ForemanPuppet Design for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
Ronlin ForemanMask Design for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
Othello JeffersonComposer - Original Song for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.
Erik ScanlonVideo Designer for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Ian WallaceProjections Designer for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A SPECIALITY PRODUCTION
Angel Adedokun for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis
Rachel Brown for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Beth Clarke for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Akaina Ghosh for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble
Gregangelo Herrera for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Natasha Kaluza for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Zoë Klein for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Raya Light for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis
Nina Sawant for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Jeremy Vik for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION
Rotimi Agbabiaka for Caesar Maximus at We Players
Sue Casa for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
D'Arcy Drollinger for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
Nicholas Hongola for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
Carla Lee for North By North Lobster at Killing My Lobster
Melanie Marshall for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
Matthew Martin for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis
Courtney Merrell for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
Allison Page for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
Michael Phillis for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis
Michael Phillis for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis
Sam Wessels for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION
Circus Nonsense at Kinetic Arts Productions
Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis
How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION
Mindy Cooper for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
Tristan Cunningham for Don't You Die On Me! at Killing My Lobster
D'Arcy Drollinger for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis
D'Arcy Drollinger for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis
Jan Gilbert for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY
Tier I
Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
Tier II
Cry It Out at Just Theater
For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company
Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Tier III
Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse
Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre
Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre
Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions
The Nether at Left Edge Theatre
Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY
Tier I
Natalie Venetia Belcon for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Steven Epp for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Lance Gardner for The Good Person of Szechwan at California Shakespeare Theater
Arye Gross for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
Alfredo Huereca for The Who & The What at Marin Theatre Company
Denmo Ibrahim for The Who & The What at Marin Theatre Company
Monique Robinson for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Geoff Sobelle for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Sango Tajima for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
BD Wong for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater
Tier II
Gina Alvarado for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Martha Brigham for Cry It Out at Just Theater
Natasha LaGrone for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company
Paige Mayes for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company
Radhika Rao for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
Renee Rogoff for When We Were Young and Unafraid at Custom Made Theatre Co.
Katie Rubin for ANNA CONSIDERS MARS at PlayGround
Brad Satterwhite for One Man, Two Guvnors at Palo Alto Players
Bronwen Shears for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Jennifer Vega for El Gato Ensombrerado at Bay Area Children's Theatre
David L. Yen for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Tier III
Amelia Adams for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Ted Barker for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse
Damion Clark for The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre
Pilar Gonzales for Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions
Drew B. Jones for Macbeth at Silicon Valley Shakespeare
Jennifer Le Blanc for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Shay Oglesby-Smith for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse
Rebecca Pingree for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Sara Renée Morris for Macbeth at Silicon Valley Shakespeare
Steve Rhyne for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse
Katie Rubin for Every Day Alice at Utopia Theatre Project
Tim Setzer for Arsenic And Old Lace at Sonoma Arts Live
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A PLAY
Tier I
Kyle Cameron for Significant Other at San Francisco Playhouse
Esteban Carmona for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
James Carpenter for The Resting Place at Magic Theatre
Steven A. Jones for August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company
Francis Jue for King of the Yees at San Francisco Playhouse
Craig Marker for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company
Francesca Fernandez McKenzie for The Good Person of Szechwan at California Shakespeare Theater
Sharon Rietkerk for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company
Stacy Ross for The Year of Magical Thinking at Aurora Theatre Company
Lorraine Velez for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
Tier II
Lauren English for Cry It Out at Just Theater
Hilary Hesse for The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? at Custom Made Theatre Co.
Maria Giere Marquis for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
Melissa Ortiz for ANNA CONSIDERS MARS at PlayGround
Krystle Piamonte for Ripped at Z Space
Brennan Pickman-Thoon for The Gentleman Caller at New Conservatory Theatre Center
Elijah Pinkman for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Paige Rogers for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
Stacy Ross for When We Were Young and Unafraid at Custom Made Theatre Co.
David Sinaiko for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
Max Tachis for Noises Off at Hillbarn Theatre
Tier III
Caleb Cabrera for Transfers at Crowded Fire Theater Company
Kim Donovan for dirty butterfly at Anton's Well Theater Company
John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Evelyn Huynh for The White Snake at Silicon Valley Shakespeare
Dean Linnard for Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre
Carlos Mendoza for American Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose at Los Altos Stage Company
Judith A. Miller for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company
Christian Phillips for All My Sons at Role Players Ensemble
Adrian Roberts for The Urban Retreat at Lorraine Hansberry Theatre
Gabriel A. Ross for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Chris Schloemp for Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre
Michael Ray Wisely for Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions
David Yen for The Nether at Left Edge Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY
Tier I
Sarah Benson for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Joy Carlin for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company
Lee Sunday Evans for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Margo Hall for August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company
Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Tier II
Molly Aaronson-Gelb for Cry It Out at Just Theater
Mark Anderson Phillips for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
Elizabeth Craven for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Lisa Mallette for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Rob Melrose for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
Lisa Steindler for Ripped at Z Space
Tier III
David Abrams for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres
John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Ronlin Foreman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
John Maio for The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre
Audrey Rumsby for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
Charlie Varon for Border People at The Marsh
OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL
Tier I
Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Once at 42nd Street Moon
Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Tier II
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay
Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse
Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse
Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Violet: The Musical at Bay Area Musicals
Tier III
American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Bingo! The Winning Musical at Lucky Penny Productions
Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company
Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Tier I
Jeffrey Brian Adams for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company
David Crane for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks
Matt Davis for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Abby Haug for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Zachary Infante for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Katrina McGraw for Mary Poppins at San Francisco Playhouse
Brady Morales-Woolery for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Keith Pinto for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Rob Ready for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Allison F. Rich for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company
Melissa WolfKlain for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Tier II
Dave Abrams for Hairspray at Bay Area Musicals
Ashley Cowl for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals
Martin Rojas Dietrich for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals
F. Lawrence Ewing for H.M.S. Pinafore at Lamplighters Music Theatre
Jessica Maxey for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Heather Orth for Sister Act at Broadway by the Bay
Daniel Lloyd Pias for Disney's Tarzan at Palo Alto Players
Daniel Lloyd Pias for Grease at Broadway by the Bay
Michael D. Reed for Disney's Tarzan at Palo Alto Players
MARCEL SAUNDERS for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse
Tier III
Danielle Altizio for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Dani Beem for Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company
Abigail Campbell for Sister Act at Theatre Rhinoceros
Rocky James Concepcion for Grease at Sunnyvale Community Players
Emily Dwyer for Spring Awakening at Marin Musical Theatre Company
Kyle Ewalt for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Michael Hirsch for Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at South Bay Musical Theatre
Kirstin Louie for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Zoey Lytle for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Joan Pugh Newman for My Fair Lady at Woodside Community Theater
Tim Setzer for Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live
Maya Michael Sherer for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A MUSICAL
Tier I
Sidney Dupont for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Eddie Grey for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks
Cate Hayman for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Michelle E. Jordan for Marie and Rosetta at TheatreWorks
Yani Marin for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Katie Maupin for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks
Corbin Mayer for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Olivia Nice for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Christina Sajous for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
A.J. Shively for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Tier II
Nick Kenrick for Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse
Juliana Lustenader for Violet: The Musical at Bay Area Musicals
Caitlin McGinty for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Matt Ono for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay
Heather Orth for Passion at Custom Made Theatre Co.
Heather Orth for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Keith Pinto for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Christopher Reber for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Nathaniel Rothrock for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Daniel Rubio for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals
Tier III
Christina Boothman for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre
Angela Cesena for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Gwyneth Forrester for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Ella Ruth Francis for Next to Normal at Los Altos Stage Company
Jake Gale for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Novato Theater Company
Anthone Jackson for Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at South Bay Musical Theatre
Zoey Lytle for Mamma Mia! at Stage 1 Theatre
Mary Melnick for Mame at South Bay Musical Theatre
Coleton Schmitto for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
Alicia Teeter for Will Rogers Follies at WVLO Musical Theatre Company
Branden Noel Thomas for Sister Act at Theatre Rhinoceros
Sarah Wintermeyer for My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live
OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION
Tier I
Eryn Allen for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Dave Dobrusky for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Dave Dobrusky for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
William Liberatore for Fun Home at TheatreWorks
Martin Rojas Dietrich for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company
Tier II
Cesar Cancino for Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter at Cinnabar Theater
Carl Danielsen for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals
Alicia Jeffrey for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay
Karl Pister for A Little Night Music at Lamplighters Music Theatre
Rick Reynolds for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Michael Patrick Wiles for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse
Michael Patrick Wiles for Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse
Tier III
Steven Bollinger for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
Dan Feyer for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Jake Gale for Spring Awakening at Marin Musical Theatre Company
Joseph Kelly for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre
Ben Prince for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Luis Zuniga for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre
OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL
Tier I
Susi Damilano for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Cindy Goldfield for Once at 42nd Street Moon
Nicole Helfer for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Robert Kelley for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks
Christina Lazo for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at 42nd Street Moon
Tier II
Joshua Marx for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Lee Ann Payne for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre
Robert Shryock for Gold: The Midas Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre
Brendan Simon for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse
Lily Tung Crystal for Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players
Tier III
Milissa Carey for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Sailor Galaviz and Jason Hoover for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
Jason Hoover for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Lee Ann Payne for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre
Dianna Schepers for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre
Jamie Yuen-Shore for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.
OUTSTANDING WORLD PREMIERE PLAY
Jesse Brownstein for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres
Rachel Bublitz for Ripped at Z Space
John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Nick Medina in collaboration with Ava Roy for Caesar Maximus at We Players
David Templeton for Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre
OUTSTANDING WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL
Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, book; Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, music; Nathan Tysen, lyrics for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Michael Gene Sullivan, w/Ellen Callas and Marie Cartier, playwrights; Michael Bello, composer; Daniel Savio, lyrics for Treasure Island at San Francisco Mime Troupe
Min Kahng, playwright, composer, lyrics for Gold: The Midas Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre
John Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, playwrights; Benjamin Velez, composer; David Kamp, Benjamin Velez and John Leguizamo, lyrics for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Adam Tobin, Playwright and lyrics; Deborah Wicks La Puma, Composer for She Persisted, the Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre
OUTSTANDING SOLO PRODUCTION
Susan Claassen for A Conversation with Edith Head at Pear Theatre
Regina Evans for 52 Letters at Ubuntu Theater Project
Hershey Felder for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story at TheatreWorks
Wayne Harris for Mother's Milk: A Blues and Gospel Play in 3 Acts at Marsh, The
Dan Hoyle for Border People at Marsh, The
Ross Travis for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain
OUTSTANDING SPECIALTY PRODUCTION
Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis
Circus Nonsense at Kinetic Arts Productions
How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster
Longshotz: Disruption Junction at AmiosWest
Mind the Gap at Kinetic Arts Productions
My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY
Tier I
August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company
Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company
HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre
Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre
Tier II
Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company
Ripped at Z Space
Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company
The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater
The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company
Tier III
Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros
Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre
Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre
The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre
The Last Sermon of Sister Imani at TheatreFIRST
Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival
OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL
Tier I
Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse
Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon
Fun Home at TheatreWorks
Once at 42nd Street Moon
Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks
Tier II
Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse
Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players
Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse
Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse
Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre
Tier III
American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre
Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre
I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.
Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live
Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre
Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre