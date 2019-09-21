2019 TBA Awards Finalists Announced By Theatre Bay Area

Theatre Bay Area, one of the largest regional performing arts service organizations in North America, has announced the finalists of the 2019 TBA Awards. The sixth-annual TBA Awards Celebration will take place on Monday, Nov. 4 at the Herbst Theatre (401 Van Ness Avenue, San Francisco).

This year's TBA Awards celebrates the generosity of the Bay Area theatre community with the theme "We Rise By Lifting Others." With this in mind, Theatre Bay Area has introduced a radically inclusive pricing structure for tickets to the celebration. All seats in the Herbst Theatre are available for the same price. Additionally, there is an economic accessibility code that will take $15 off that base price. Ticket buyers are encouraged to purchase early, as prices will increase as the celebration gets closer.

The TBA Awards 2019 Celebration will be hosted by multi-hyphenate theatermaker TBA Legacy Award recipient Margo Hall and multiple-TBA Award recipient Dave J. Abrams. The evening will also feature live performances from the finalists. This also marks the second year of gender-inclusive performance categories for the TBA Awards Program.

The sixth annual TBA Awards Celebration is open to the public. Tickets are available through City Box Office - online at www.cityboxoffice.com/TBA; over the phone at (415) 392-4400, or in- person at 180 Redwood Street, San Francisco. For the full pricing schedule, visit www.theatrebayarea.org/awardscelebration.

The TBA Awards are designed to honor excellence in professionally-oriented theatre produced throughout the San Francisco Bay Area. Award finalists and recipients are determined through a peer-based, Bay Area-wide adjudication process. During each production season (September 1 to August 31), TBA Awards adjudicators attend eligible productions and submit recommended productions every week. Theatre Bay Area publishes these weekly recommendations for its members and to the general public. At the end of each season, all of the votes are tallied to determine each year's award finalists and recipients.

Finalists:

OUTSTANDING PROPERTIES DESIGN

Tier I

Roger Anderson for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Devon LaBelle for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players

Devon LaBelle for Women Laughing Alone with Salad at Shotgun Players

Tunuviel Luv for The Lieutenant of Inishmore at San Jose Stage Company

Jacquelyn Scott for King of the Yees at San Francisco Playhouse

Tier II

Elizabeth Bazzano for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Phyllis Garland for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Joan Howard for Wonderland: Alice's Rock and Roll Adventure at Bay Area Children's Theatre

Joan Howard for El Gato Ensombrerado at Bay Area Children's Theatre

Miranda Whipple for Mothers and Sons at City Lights Theater Company

Tier III

William J. Brown III for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Peet Cocke for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Sailor Galaviz for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis

Lauren Tannous for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Greens Wal for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

Ting Na Wang for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company

OUTSTANDING COSTUME DESIGN

Tier I

Jessie Amoroso for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Mara Blumenfeld for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Oana Botez for House of Joy at California Shakespeare Theater

Toni-Leslie James for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

David Zinn for Edward Albee's Seascape at American Conservatory Theater

Tier II

Judith Jackson for A Little Night Music at Lamplighters Music Theatre

Judith Jackson for H.M.S. Pinafore at Lamplighters Music Theatre

Sharon Peng for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Sharon Peng for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Tina Sogliuzzo for Red Scare on Sunset at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Tier III

Arianna Blaisdell for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis

Lydia Foreman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

Adrianna Gutierrez for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres

Glenn Krumbholz for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis

Elizabeth Smith for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Ruby Vixen for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

OUTSTANDING LIGHTING DESIGN

Tier I

T.J. Gerckens for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Christopher Kuhl for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Kurt Landisman for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Wen-Ling Liao for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

Yi Zhao for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

Tier II

John Bernard for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Eddy Hansen for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Beth Hersh for Cry It Out at Just Theater

Joseph Hidde for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

Colm McNally for Ripped at Z Space

Tier III

William Campbell for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Sophia Craven for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

Joe D'Emilio for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

Stephanie Anne Johnson for The Last Sermon of Sister Imani at TheatreFIRST

Michael Ramsaur for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Weili Shi for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

OUTSTANDING SCENIC DESIGN

Tier I

Nina Ball for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Steven Dufala for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Celeste Martore for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players

Daniel Ostling for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

David Zinn for Edward Albee's Seascape at American Conservatory Theater

Tier II

Ron Gasparinetti for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Ron Gasparinetti for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

Ron Gasparinetti for Mothers and Sons at City Lights Theater Company

Devin Kasper for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Kuo-Hao Lo for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Tier III

Brett Carlson for Into The Woods at Los Altos Stage Company

Christopher Fitzer for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company

Kuo-Hao Lo for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Amanda Ortmayer for Some Enchanted Evenings at EXIT Theatre

Jean-Francois Revon for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Brian Watson for Once Upon a Mattress at Douglas Morrisson Theatre

OUTSTANDING SOUND DESIGN

Tier I

Joseph Cerqua for Rhinoceros at American Conservatory Theater

Teddy Hulsker for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Jake Rodriguez for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

Mikaal Sulaiman for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

brandon wolcott for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Tier II

James Ard for La Ronde at Cutting Ball Theater

Sara Huddleston for Ripped at Z Space

Jessica Johnson for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

George Psarras for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

George Psarras for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Tier III

Ella Cooley and Zhoushu Ziporyn for A Noh Christmas Carol at Theatre of Yugen

Jerry Girard for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Charlie Hoyt for Sojourn at Pear Theatre

Richard Newman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

Stephanie R. Niemann for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Joe Winkler for The Nether at Left Edge Theatre

OUTSTANDING FIGHT CHOREOGRAPHY

Tier I

Dave Maier for Communicating Doors at Center Repertory Company

Dave Maier for House of Joy at California Shakespeare Theater

Dave Maier for Kill Move Paradise at Shotgun Players

Dave Maier for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

Dave Maier for Women Laughing Alone with Salad at Shotgun Players

Tier II

Dave Maier for West Side Story at Berkeley Playhouse

Kristen Matia for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Carla Pantoja for One Man, Two Guvnors at Palo Alto Players

Marty Pistone for Hamlet at Spreckels Theatre Company

Marty Pistone for Moon Over Buffalo at 6th Street Playhouse

Tier III

William J. Brown III for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

John Ficarra for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis

Dave Maier for Hamlet at Ubuntu Theater Project

Dave Maier for Romeo and Juliet at Ubuntu Theater Project

Carla Pantoja for We Swim, We Talk, We Go to War at Golden Thread Productions

Richard Squeri for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres

Richard Squeri for Deathtrap at Ross Valley Players

OUTSTANDING CHOREOGRAPHY

Tier I

Maija Garcia for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Nicole Helfer for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Nicole Helfer for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Bill T. Jones for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Robyn Tribuzi for Mamma Mia! at Center Repertory Company

Tier II

Staci Arriaga for Thoroughly Modern Millie at Contra Costa Musical Theatre

Kimberly Dooley and Allison Paraiso for Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse

Alex Hsu for Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players

Jody Jaron for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals

Christina Lazo for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay

Lee Ann Payne for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Tier III

Staci Arriaga for Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live

Christine Chung for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.

Lee Ann Payne for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Lee Ann Payne for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre

Leslie Waggoner for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Katie Wickes for Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company

CREATIVE SPECIALTIES

Tier I

Christopher Ash: Projections Design for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story at TheatreWorks

Teddy Hulsker: Projections Design for The Diary of Anne Frank at Center Repertory Company

Raja Feather Kelly: Choreography in a Play for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Hana Kim: Projections Design for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

David Neumann:Choreography in a Play for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Tier II

Charlie Gurke: Composer - Play Score for Caesar Maximus at We Players

Maya Herbsman: Movement & Staging/Intimacy Director for Ripped at Z Space

George Psarras: Composer - Original Song for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Patricia Reynoso: Dialect Coach for Cardboard Piano at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Richard Turtletaub: Projections Design for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Tier III

Carter BrooksIce Design for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Ronlin ForemanPuppet Design for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

Ronlin ForemanMask Design for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

Othello JeffersonComposer - Original Song for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.

Erik ScanlonVideo Designer for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Ian WallaceProjections Designer for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A SPECIALITY PRODUCTION

Angel Adedokun for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis

Rachel Brown for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Beth Clarke for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Akaina Ghosh for Time Sensitive at Ragged Wing Ensemble

Gregangelo Herrera for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Natasha Kaluza for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Zoë Klein for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Raya Light for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis

Nina Sawant for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Jeremy Vik for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION

Rotimi Agbabiaka for Caesar Maximus at We Players

Sue Casa for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

D'Arcy Drollinger for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

Nicholas Hongola for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

Carla Lee for North By North Lobster at Killing My Lobster

Melanie Marshall for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

Matthew Martin for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis

Courtney Merrell for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

Allison Page for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

Michael Phillis for Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis

Michael Phillis for Absolutely Fabulous: Live! at Oasis

Sam Wessels for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION

Circus Nonsense at Kinetic Arts Productions

Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis

How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A SPECIALTY PRODUCTION

Mindy Cooper for My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

Tristan Cunningham for Don't You Die On Me! at Killing My Lobster

D'Arcy Drollinger for Sex & the City Live: Cheating Curve/Freak Show at Oasis

D'Arcy Drollinger for Golden Girls Live: The Christmas Episodes at Oasis

Jan Gilbert for How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A PLAY

Tier I

Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

Tier II

Cry It Out at Just Theater

For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company

Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Tier III

Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse

Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre

Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre

Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions

The Nether at Left Edge Theatre

Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A PLAY

Tier I

Natalie Venetia Belcon for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Steven Epp for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Lance Gardner for The Good Person of Szechwan at California Shakespeare Theater

Arye Gross for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

Alfredo Huereca for The Who & The What at Marin Theatre Company

Denmo Ibrahim for The Who & The What at Marin Theatre Company

Monique Robinson for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Geoff Sobelle for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Sango Tajima for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

BD Wong for The Great Leap at American Conservatory Theater

Tier II

Gina Alvarado for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Martha Brigham for Cry It Out at Just Theater

Natasha LaGrone for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company

Paige Mayes for For Colored Girls Who Have Considered Suicide When the Rainbow is Enuf at African-American Shakespeare Company

Radhika Rao for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

Renee Rogoff for When We Were Young and Unafraid at Custom Made Theatre Co.

Katie Rubin for ANNA CONSIDERS MARS at PlayGround

Brad Satterwhite for One Man, Two Guvnors at Palo Alto Players

Bronwen Shears for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Jennifer Vega for El Gato Ensombrerado at Bay Area Children's Theatre

David L. Yen for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Tier III

Amelia Adams for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Ted Barker for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse

Damion Clark for The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre

Pilar Gonzales for Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions

Drew B. Jones for Macbeth at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Jennifer Le Blanc for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Shay Oglesby-Smith for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse

Rebecca Pingree for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Sara Renée Morris for Macbeth at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Steve Rhyne for Clybourne Park at Altarena Playhouse

Katie Rubin for Every Day Alice at Utopia Theatre Project

Tim Setzer for Arsenic And Old Lace at Sonoma Arts Live

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A PLAY

Tier I

Kyle Cameron for Significant Other at San Francisco Playhouse

Esteban Carmona for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

James Carpenter for The Resting Place at Magic Theatre

Steven A. Jones for August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company

Francis Jue for King of the Yees at San Francisco Playhouse

Craig Marker for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company

Francesca Fernandez McKenzie for The Good Person of Szechwan at California Shakespeare Theater

Sharon Rietkerk for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company

Stacy Ross for The Year of Magical Thinking at Aurora Theatre Company

Lorraine Velez for Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

Tier II

Lauren English for Cry It Out at Just Theater

Hilary Hesse for The Goat, or Who is Sylvia? at Custom Made Theatre Co.

Maria Giere Marquis for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

Melissa Ortiz for ANNA CONSIDERS MARS at PlayGround

Krystle Piamonte for Ripped at Z Space

Brennan Pickman-Thoon for The Gentleman Caller at New Conservatory Theatre Center

Elijah Pinkman for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Paige Rogers for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

Stacy Ross for When We Were Young and Unafraid at Custom Made Theatre Co.

David Sinaiko for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

Max Tachis for Noises Off at Hillbarn Theatre

Tier III

Caleb Cabrera for Transfers at Crowded Fire Theater Company

Kim Donovan for dirty butterfly at Anton's Well Theater Company

John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Evelyn Huynh for The White Snake at Silicon Valley Shakespeare

Dean Linnard for Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre

Carlos Mendoza for American Night: The Ballad of Juan Jose at Los Altos Stage Company

Judith A. Miller for The Grapes of Wrath at Los Altos Stage Company

Christian Phillips for All My Sons at Role Players Ensemble

Adrian Roberts for The Urban Retreat at Lorraine Hansberry Theatre

Gabriel A. Ross for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Chris Schloemp for Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre

Michael Ray Wisely for Rapture, Blister, Burn at Lucky Penny Productions

David Yen for The Nether at Left Edge Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A PLAY

Tier I

Sarah Benson for Fairview at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Joy Carlin for Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company

Lee Sunday Evans for HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Margo Hall for August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company

Mary Zimmerman for Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Tier II

Molly Aaronson-Gelb for Cry It Out at Just Theater

Mark Anderson Phillips for Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

Elizabeth Craven for The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Lisa Mallette for Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Rob Melrose for The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

Lisa Steindler for Ripped at Z Space

Tier III

David Abrams for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres

John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Ronlin Foreman for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

John Maio for The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre

Audrey Rumsby for Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

Charlie Varon for Border People at The Marsh

OUTSTANDING ENSEMBLE OF A MUSICAL

Tier I

Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Once at 42nd Street Moon

Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Tier II

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay

Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse

Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse

Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Violet: The Musical at Bay Area Musicals

Tier III

American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Bingo! The Winning Musical at Lucky Penny Productions

Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A FEATURED ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Tier I

Jeffrey Brian Adams for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company

David Crane for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks

Matt Davis for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Abby Haug for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Zachary Infante for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Katrina McGraw for Mary Poppins at San Francisco Playhouse

Brady Morales-Woolery for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Keith Pinto for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Rob Ready for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Allison F. Rich for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company

Melissa WolfKlain for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Tier II

Dave Abrams for Hairspray at Bay Area Musicals

Ashley Cowl for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals

Martin Rojas Dietrich for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals

F. Lawrence Ewing for H.M.S. Pinafore at Lamplighters Music Theatre

Jessica Maxey for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Heather Orth for Sister Act at Broadway by the Bay

Daniel Lloyd Pias for Disney's Tarzan at Palo Alto Players

Daniel Lloyd Pias for Grease at Broadway by the Bay

Michael D. Reed for Disney's Tarzan at Palo Alto Players

MARCEL SAUNDERS for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse

Tier III

Danielle Altizio for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Dani Beem for Legally Blonde at Marin Musical Theatre Company

Abigail Campbell for Sister Act at Theatre Rhinoceros

Rocky James Concepcion for Grease at Sunnyvale Community Players

Emily Dwyer for Spring Awakening at Marin Musical Theatre Company

Kyle Ewalt for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Michael Hirsch for Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at South Bay Musical Theatre

Kirstin Louie for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Zoey Lytle for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Joan Pugh Newman for My Fair Lady at Woodside Community Theater

Tim Setzer for Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live

Maya Michael Sherer for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE IN A PRINCIPAL ROLE IN A MUSICAL

Tier I

Sidney Dupont for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Eddie Grey for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks

Cate Hayman for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Michelle E. Jordan for Marie and Rosetta at TheatreWorks

Yani Marin for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Katie Maupin for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks

Corbin Mayer for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Olivia Nice for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Christina Sajous for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

A.J. Shively for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Tier II

Nick Kenrick for Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse

Juliana Lustenader for Violet: The Musical at Bay Area Musicals

Caitlin McGinty for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Matt Ono for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay

Heather Orth for Passion at Custom Made Theatre Co.

Heather Orth for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Keith Pinto for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Christopher Reber for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Nathaniel Rothrock for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Daniel Rubio for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals

Tier III

Christina Boothman for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre

Angela Cesena for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Gwyneth Forrester for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Ella Ruth Francis for Next to Normal at Los Altos Stage Company

Jake Gale for You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown at Novato Theater Company

Anthone Jackson for Big River: The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn at South Bay Musical Theatre

Zoey Lytle for Mamma Mia! at Stage 1 Theatre

Mary Melnick for Mame at South Bay Musical Theatre

Coleton Schmitto for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

Alicia Teeter for Will Rogers Follies at WVLO Musical Theatre Company

Branden Noel Thomas for Sister Act at Theatre Rhinoceros

Sarah Wintermeyer for My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live

OUTSTANDING MUSIC DIRECTION

Tier I

Eryn Allen for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Dave Dobrusky for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Dave Dobrusky for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

William Liberatore for Fun Home at TheatreWorks

Martin Rojas Dietrich for Mamma Mia! at San Jose Stage Company

Tier II

Cesar Cancino for Love, Linda: The Life of Mrs. Cole Porter at Cinnabar Theater

Carl Danielsen for In The Heights at Woodminster Summer Musicals

Alicia Jeffrey for Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at Broadway by the Bay

Karl Pister for A Little Night Music at Lamplighters Music Theatre

Rick Reynolds for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Michael Patrick Wiles for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse

Michael Patrick Wiles for Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse

Tier III

Steven Bollinger for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

Dan Feyer for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Jake Gale for Spring Awakening at Marin Musical Theatre Company

Joseph Kelly for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre

Ben Prince for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Luis Zuniga for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre

OUTSTANDING DIRECTION OF A MUSICAL

Tier I

Susi Damilano for Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Cindy Goldfield for Once at 42nd Street Moon

Nicole Helfer for Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Robert Kelley for Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks

Christina Lazo for The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas at 42nd Street Moon

Tier II

Joshua Marx for Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Lee Ann Payne for Anything Goes at Hillbarn Theatre

Robert Shryock for Gold: The Midas Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre

Brendan Simon for Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse

Lily Tung Crystal for Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players

Tier III

Milissa Carey for Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Sailor Galaviz and Jason Hoover for Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

Jason Hoover for American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Lee Ann Payne for Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre

Dianna Schepers for Monty Python's Spamalot at Pittsburg Community Theatre

Jamie Yuen-Shore for I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.

OUTSTANDING WORLD PREMIERE PLAY

Jesse Brownstein for Uncle Vanya at Birdbath Theatres

Rachel Bublitz for Ripped at Z Space

John Fisher for Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Nick Medina in collaboration with Ava Roy for Caesar Maximus at We Players

David Templeton for Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre

OUTSTANDING WORLD PREMIERE MUSICAL

Marcus Gardley, Craig Lucas and Larry Kirwan, book; Jason Howland and Larry Kirwan, music; Nathan Tysen, lyrics for Paradise Square: A New Musical at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Michael Gene Sullivan, w/Ellen Callas and Marie Cartier, playwrights; Michael Bello, composer; Daniel Savio, lyrics for Treasure Island at San Francisco Mime Troupe

Min Kahng, playwright, composer, lyrics for Gold: The Midas Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre

John Leguizamo and Tony Taccone, playwrights; Benjamin Velez, composer; David Kamp, Benjamin Velez and John Leguizamo, lyrics for Kiss My Aztec! at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Adam Tobin, Playwright and lyrics; Deborah Wicks La Puma, Composer for She Persisted, the Musical at Bay Area Children's Theatre

OUTSTANDING SOLO PRODUCTION

Susan Claassen for A Conversation with Edith Head at Pear Theatre

Regina Evans for 52 Letters at Ubuntu Theater Project

Hershey Felder for Hershey Felder: A Paris Love Story at TheatreWorks

Wayne Harris for Mother's Milk: A Blues and Gospel Play in 3 Acts at Marsh, The

Dan Hoyle for Border People at Marsh, The

Ross Travis for Tempting Fate at Antic in a Drain

OUTSTANDING SPECIALTY PRODUCTION

Buffy the Vampire Slayer Live! Season 3 at Oasis

Circus Nonsense at Kinetic Arts Productions

How Does That Make You Feel? at Killing My Lobster

Longshotz: Disruption Junction at AmiosWest

Mind the Gap at Kinetic Arts Productions

My Friend Hafiz at Sweet Can Productions

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A PLAY

Tier I

August Wilson's How I Learned What I Learned at Marin Theatre Company

Dancing Lessons at Center Repertory Company

HOME at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Metamorphoses at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

Oedipus el Rey at Magic Theatre

Tier II

Eurydice at City Lights Theater Company

Ripped at Z Space

Silent Sky at City Lights Theater Company

The Bald Soprano at Cutting Ball Theater

The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time at Spreckels Theatre Company

Tier III

Action Hero at Theatre Rhinoceros

Drumming with Anubis at Left Edge Theatre

Hand to God at Left Edge Theatre

The 39 Steps at Chanticleers Theatre

The Last Sermon of Sister Imani at TheatreFIRST

Twelfth Night at Arabian Shakespeare Festival

OUTSTANDING PRODUCTION OF A MUSICAL

Tier I

Cabaret at San Francisco Playhouse

Dames at Sea at 42nd Street Moon

Fun Home at TheatreWorks

Once at 42nd Street Moon

Tuck Everlasting at TheatreWorks

Tier II

Dreamgirls at Berkeley Playhouse

Flower Drum Song at Palo Alto Players

Million Dollar Quartet at 6th Street Playhouse

Pippin at Berkeley Playhouse

Sweeney Todd at Hillbarn Theatre

Tier III

American Psycho at Ray of Light Theatre

Hedwig and the Angry Inch at Ray of Light Theatre

I, Too, Sing America at San Francisco Bay Area Theatre Co.

Lerner & Loewe's My Fair Lady at Sonoma Arts Live

Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella at Foothill Music Theatre

Thoroughly Modern Millie at South Bay Musical Theatre





