coLAB's Fourth Annual Juneteenth Presentation Offered as a Live Online Event

The Old Globe, in collaboration with the George L. Stevens Seniors Resource Center, will present their fourth annual Juneteenth performance presentation as part of the Center's Juneteenth festival. They are hosting this event on their digital platforms in honor of the day and as a benefit for the Center. This event will include video excerpts from past coLAB Juneteenth performance presentations The Ruby in Us and Elizabeth Hobbs Keckley: From Slavery to Modiste; a reading of the new play Ode to My Mothers by Joy Yvonne Jones, directed by Delicia Turner Sonnenberg; music; spoken word; crafts; at-home activities; an educational presentation that shares the story and history of the holiday; and much more!

DETAILS:



When: Tune in live on Friday, June 19 from 12:00 Noon to 4:00 p.m. PDT



Where: The Old Globe Facebook page and The Old Globe Arts Engagement Facebook page, The Old Globe YouTube channel, and The Old Globe's website. All proceeds will go directly to the George L. Stevens Seniors Resource Center via a GoFundMe campaign available during the Facebook event.



About coLAB: The coLAB workshops are a program of The Old Globe's Department of Arts Engagement. coLAB is focused on the collaborative art-making process between community members and artists, uniting storytelling and playmaking. The goal is to develop original pieces and showcase them in established community festivals.



NOTE: All in-person Globe productions and events have been postponed until further notice; all dates are subject to change. In the meantime, the Globe develops and presents a wide array of free online programs to continue reaching the San Diego community. These include the world premiere of Bill Irwin's In-Zoom, available now on their YouTube channel and their website; On Book: The Old Globe's Shakespeare Reading Group; a free commissioned short-plays project Play At Home; outreach from familiar Globe artists in Act Breaks and Flashbacks; The Old Globe Coloring Book; and Soap It Up with students from The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program. Barry Edelstein continues his hit presentation Thinking Shakespeare Live! and a special ongoing series Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets!



The indefatigable Arts Engagement Department has pivoted several community-based projects online and has created new programs. Included are weekly offerings of Playwrights Unstuck with Globe-commissioned playwrights; The Living Room Play Workshop; collaborative program Word Up!; Community Voices playwriting workshop; and Behind the Curtain and its offshoots, the Spanish-language Detrás del Telón and Behind the Curtain: Technical Assistance forum. Globe to Go videos, a part of School in the Park, are online, as is Reflecting Shakespeare TV, a digital version of the transformative initiative. The popular Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio moves online this year, and is joined by new program Creative Youth Studio.

