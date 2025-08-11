World Irish Dance Champions to Bring A TASTE OF IRELAND to San Diego

One of the world’s top Irish dance shows, featuring a starry roster of international dance champions, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation, is coming to San Diego, 3:30pm, Sunday, October 12 at the Balboa Theatre, fresh off its West End debut in the U.K. Offering an exhilarating celebration delivered with more than a pint of Irish wit, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation is presented by Pace Live as part of its 2025 world tour.

Featuring an acclaimed cast of World Champion Irish dancers, dazzling musicians, and a contemporary vocalist, A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation combines Irish charm with sensational talents for an unforgettable evening of entertainment. Set to reimagined classics such as “Danny Boy,” “Wild Rover,” and others that have been given modern spins, the high-octane performance offers thrilling dance performances that convey heartfelt emotion, transporting audiences through Ireland’s tumultuous history with electrifying dances, dramatic scenery, and spectacular lighting effects.



The production features World Champion Irish dancers, stars from Lord of the Dance and Riverdance such as headliners Gavin Shevlin (two-time World Champion, formerly of Lord of the Dance and Riverdance), Callum O’Neill (World Champion, formerly of Riverdance), Cian Walsh (World Championship runner-up), as well as fiddle player Megan McGinley (Patrick O'Keeffe Young Musician of the Year, featured in the film “TRAD” and formerly of Lord of the Dance), who are set to perform, among other world-class Irish dancers and performers. (NOTE: casting is subject to change.)



A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation blends cultural traditions with modern flair and plenty of ‘craic,’ creating a performance that has had audiences across the globe leaping to their feet for an immersive experience that captures the essence of Irish culture. With more than 150 five-star reviews on Facebook, the show combines storytelling with modern Irish dance, tap, and contemporary dance, while its world-class performers offer up heartwarming storytelling to create a memorable and dynamic performance that bridges traditional and contemporary Irish art forms.



Directed and produced by Brent Pace (This is Not a Happy Room – Off West End, A Taste of Ireland – Off-Broadway), co-directed and produced by Ceili Moore (World Champion, Riverdance and Lord of the Dance artist), and with musical direction by Charlie Galloway (Talisk), A Taste of Ireland—The Irish Music & Dance Sensation unites a powerhouse creative team driving this bold reimagining of Irish theatrical performance.

