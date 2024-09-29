Video: SWEENEY TODD at San Diego Musical Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



San Diego Musical Theatre is presenting the third production of their 2024 season, SWEENEY TODD, through Oct 20, 2024 at the SDMT Stage in Kearny Mesa. See footage from the production in the video here!

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which, he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun!

Book by Hugh Wheeler, Music and Lyrics by Stephen Sondheim

The Production Team includes Director: Jason Blitman; Choreographer: Katie Banville; Musical Director: Richard Dueñez Morrison.

The cast features DeAndre Simmons (Sweeney Todd - IG: @Deandresvoice ); Meghan O'Brien Lowery (Mrs. Lovett); Sam Castillo (Anthony); Matthew Javier (Tobias); Salima Gangani (Johanna); Kimberly Moller (Beggar Woman); Tanner Vydos (Judge Turpin); Ryan Burtanog (Beadle); Luis Sherlinee (Adolfo Pirelli).

Additional cast members include Boston Antunez; Xavier J. Bush; Rachel Dovsky; Joseph Grienenberger; and Victoria Patton.

