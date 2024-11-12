Video Exclusive: THE GRINCH At The Old Globe Wishes BroadwayWorld Readers Happy Holidays

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Old Globe is currently presenting its 27th annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The title character himself took some time out of his busy Christmas-stealing schedule to send some holiday greetings to BroadwayWorld readers! See his message and get a look at The Old Globe 19th Annual Tree Lighting in the exclusibe video!

Globe Resident Artist James Vásquez directs San Diego's beloved holiday musical once again with Andrew Polec reprising his role as The Grinch. Check out an exclusive look at photos below!

The production will run through December 31, 2024, with the opening on Sunday, Nove. 10 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park.

The Grinch features a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien, with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.

A whimsical musical based on the classic Dr. Seuss book, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! features classic holiday songs like “Santa for a Day” and “You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch.” Max the dog narrates the tale of how the mean and scheming Grinch tries to steal Christmas from the holiday-loving Whos of Whoville. But the Grinch discovers there is more to Christmas than he bargained for. San Diego audiences will delight in how the Grinch learns the magic and meaning of Christmas. The Grinch will be presented at the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center. The theatre will once again be transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.

Principal cast members for Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! include Andrew Polec as The Grinch, Tommy Martinez as Young Max, David Michael Garry as Old Max, and, alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who, Arden Johnson (Pink Team) and Sofia Barredo (Red Team).

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are Xavier Reyes as Papa Who, Ariella Kvashny as Mama Who, Larry Raben as Grandpa Who, and Bets Malone as Grandma Who; alternating in the role of Annie Who are Liliana Lopez (Pink Team) and Iris Manter (Red Team); alternating in the role of Betty-Lou Who are Kalia Brooke Concepcion (Pink Team) and Charlotte McClaskey (Red Team); alternating in the role of Boo Who are Aiden Granum (Red Team) and Christopher Smyres (Pink Team); alternating in the role of Danny Who are Matthew Pluciennik (Pink Team) and Justin Roach (Red Team); and alternating in the role of Teen Who are Jad Marrewa (Red Team) and Milla Toker (Pink Team).

The Grown-Up Who Ensemble includes Summer Broyhill, Berto Fernández, Luis Herrera, Patricia Jewel, Liliana Rodriguez, and Lance Arthur Smith.

The Little Who Ensemble includes Esme Cuaresma (Pink Team), Kiyo Cadwell (Red Team), Ezra Floersheimer (Pink Team), Dhani Solorio (Red Team), Daniel Smyres (Pink Team), Alina Mari Panganiban (Red Team), Anabel Rodriguez (Red Team), and Keeva Gazelle Tye-Wagner (Pink Team).

Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! understudies include Summer Broyhill, Patricia Jewel, Berto Fernández, Luis Herrera, Amani Solorio, Larry Raben, Lance Arthur Smith, Eli Pletner, and Iris Manter.

This season's production features additional choreography by Bob Richard and music direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Melanie Chen Cole (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting, Joe Grey, and Elena Sgouros (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).

