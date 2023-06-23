VIDEO: Watch 'Fallaste Corazón' from DESTINY OF DESIRE at The Old Globe

The Old Globe's Destiny of Desire - An Unapologetic Telenovela for the Stage, a smart, contemporary comedy written by Helen Hayes Award winner Karen Zacarías and directed by Tony Award winner and Academy Award nominee Ruben Santiago-Hudson is now on stage.

Watch below as James Olivas brings down the house with "Fallaste Corazón" (alongside Bianca Marroquín).

Zacarías and Santiago-Hudson return to the Globe after their critically acclaimed productions of Native Gardens and August Wilson's Jitney, respectively. Performances begin May 19 and play through June 25, 2023, with the opening on Friday, May 26 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park. Destiny of Desire is produced with the generous support of The Foxboro Company Inc./Nelle Nugent, Kenneth Teaton. Tickets are now on sale at Click Here.

The joys, tribulations, and plot twists of epic love are bursting onstage in this brilliantly funny homage to the telenovela. On a stormy night in Bellarica, Mexico, two babies are born-one into a life of outlandish wealth, and one into a life of poverty. When the newborns are swapped by a ruthless ex-beauty queen, the stage is set for two outrageous misfortunes to grow into an extraordinary destiny. Destiny of Desire explores the emotional rollercoaster and social commentary that make the telenovela the most popular form of storytelling on the planet.

The cast for Destiny of Desire includes, in alphabetical order, Julio Agustín as Dr. Jorge Ramiro Mendoza, Yesenia Ayala as Pilar Esperanza Castillo, Carlos Gomez as Ernesto Del Rio, Mandy Gonzalez as Hortencia Del Rio, Ariella Kvashny as La Gente / u/s Pilar / u/s Victoria, Tito Livas as Dr. Diego Mendoza / u/s Ernesto, Bianca Marroquín as Fabiola Castillo, Tara Martinez as u/s Hortencia / u/s Fabiola / u/s Sister Sonia / u/s La Gente, James Olivas as Sebastián Jose Castillo, Christopher M. Ramirez as La Gente / u/s Sebastián / u/s Dr. Diego, Al Rodrigo as Armando Castillo, Emilia Suárez as Victoria Maria Del Rio, Nancy Ticotin as Sister Sonia, and Luis Villabon as u/s Armando / u/s Dr. Jorge / u/s La Gente.

In addition to Karen Zacarías and Ruben Santiago-Hudson, the creative team includes Lorna Ventura(Choreography), Ricky Gonzalez (Original Music, Music Supervision, Orchestrations, Arrangements, and Music Direction), Rachel Hauck (Scenic Design), Karen Perry (Costume Design), Jane Cox (Lighting Design), Robert Kaplowitz (Sound Design), Hana S. Kim (Projection Design), ARC (Casting), and James Latus (Production Stage Manager).

Destiny of Desire will play on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in The Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center in San Diego's Balboa Park (1363 Old Globe Way). Performances for the six-week limited engagement run May 19 - June 25, 2023, with the official press opening Friday, May 26 at 8:00 p.m. The performance schedule is Tuesdays and Wednesdays at 7:00 p.m., Thursdays and Fridays at 8:00 p.m., Saturdays at 2:00 p.m. and 8:00 p.m., and Sundays at 2:00 p.m. and 7:00 p.m. Notes: There is no performance on Saturday, May 20 at 2:00 p.m., Sunday, May 21 at 2:00 p.m., or Tuesday, June 20 at 7:00 p.m.; and a 2:00 p.m. matinee is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21. Tickets are available online at Click Here, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE (234-5623), or in person at The Old Globe's Box Office in Balboa Park. Ticket prices start at $29. The Vicki and Carl Zeiger Insights Seminar, scheduled for Tuesday, May 23 at 6:00 p.m., will provide patrons an exploration of the themes and background of Destiny of Desire from selected artistic company members. Post-Show Forum events will be held on Tuesday, May 30; Tuesday, June 6; and Wednesday, June 14. Community Nights at The Old Globe will provide festive opportunities to connect over refreshments and conversation for the BIPOC community on Friday, May 19 and the LGBTQIA+ community on Tuesday, May 30. For additional information about Destiny of Desire, visit Click Here.