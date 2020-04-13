Tune In to The Old Globe THINKING SHAKESPEARE LIVE: Sonnets! Tomorrow

Tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. on Facebook Live! Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein will lead a special free online edition of Thinking Shakespeare Live!, focusing on Shakespeare's Sonnets.

Thinking Shakespeare Live! is a fast-paced, funny, and altogether fascinating guide to the language of the Bard. An ideal introduction to Shakespeare for families and young audiences, as well as an exciting new look at the playwright for Bardophiles,

Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets! will take place again tomorrow, Tuesday, April 14 at 6:30 p.m. on The Old Globe's Facebook page. Shakespeare's 154 sonnets, each only 14 lines long, contain some of his most beautiful and moving poetry. This half-hour, digital version of Thinking Shakespeare Live! will introduce the sonnets and then delve into one masterpiece of the form, exploring its language and how it works, and how it relates to Shakespeare's work for the stage.



Watch Thinking Shakespeare Live: Sonnets from March 31 Here!





