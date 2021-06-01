The UC San Diego Department Of Theatre And Dance presents the 2021 Wagner New Play Festival.

The Wagner New Play Festival is an annual festival of new works by MFA playwrights, in collaboration with MFA/PhD directors, actors, designers, stage managers, and dramaturges. This year, for the first time, the WNPF will be presented virtually.

The festival will include four audio plays and one animated work, streaming on this website https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/index.html and on iTunes, https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/uc-san-diego-theatre-and-dance-presents/id1566930944 or at https://audioboom.com/channels/5046307.

Streaming June 7

Farside by Vivian Barnes '21 directed by guest director Joan Sergay

https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/farside.html

The cast features Taiwo Sokan (Pam), Jada Owens (Lea/Mama), Grayson Heyl (CAPCOM)

The creative team includes Vivian Barnes (Playwright), Joan Sergay (Director), Lauren Dong (Assistant Director), Mikhail Fiksel (Sound Designer), Steve Negrete (Recording Engineer), Alex Luong (Production Stage Manager), Arianna "Adi" Fawk (Assistant Stage Manager), Nicole Kim (Assistant Stage Manager)

Streaming June 8

Prepared by Keiko Green '22 directed by Jon Reimer/PhD/MFA '21

https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/prepared.html

The cast features Lilly Eichner (Agatha), Noah Keyishian (Scout Master), Noah Israel (Todd), Spencer Hunsicker (Bear)

The creative team includes Keiko Green (Playwright), Jon Reimer (Director), Amir Aftabi (Assistant Director), Stephen Jensen (Sound Designer), Emily Searles (Production Stage Manager), Joseff Paz (Assistant Stage Manager), Piper Fullington (Assistant Stage Manager)

Streaming June 9

Backwaters by Ankita Raturi '23 directed by Juliana Kleist-Méndez '21

https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/backwaters.html

Original music composed by world renowned sitarist, composer and educator Pandit Kartik Seshadri accompanied on flute by Mallika Seshadri

The cast features Lois Shih (Hailey), Natalia Quintero-Riestra (Kate), Sashank Kanchustambam (Mukul)

The creative team includes Ankita Raturi (Playwright), Juliana Kleist-Mendez (Director), Pandit Kartik Seshadri (Composer), Andrew Lynch (Sound Designer), Mallika Seshadri (Flautist), Michelle Huynh (Dramaturg), Laylena Zipkin (Assistant Director), Mia Vandeloo (Assistant Dramaturg), Gillian Lelchuk (Production Stage Manager), Jonathan Fong (First Assistant Stage Manager), Sophia Donner (Second Assistant Stage Manager), Jaz Johnson (Script Production Assistant)

Streaming June 10

Meladi Thive and Her Words of Comfort by Preston Choi '23 directed by Cambria Herrera/MFA1 Director

https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/meladi-thive.html

The cast features Grayson Heyl (Meladi Thive), Noah Keeling (Eugene), Junior Nyong'o (Owen), Jordan Smith (Roy)

The creative team includes Preston Choi (Playwright), Cambria Herrera (Director), Jazz Nuñez (Assistant Director), Salvador Zamora (Sound Designer), Jared Blake Halsell (Production Stage Manager), Abby Stein (Assistant Stage Manager), Shaila Sarathy (Production Assistant), Ben Mclaren (Production Assistant)

Streaming June 11

End Days by Keiko Green '22 directed by Emily Moler/MFA2 Director

https://theatre.ucsd.edu/season/wagner-new-play-festival/end-days.html

The cast features Vanessa Flores (Ana), Abby Huffstetler (Jessie/Asian Woman), Sabrina Liu (Candace/Joey), Henry Greenberg (Shane/Randall), Leovina Charles (Tiff/Asian Doctor Lady), Morgan Scott (Ike/Derek), Ursula Meyer (Fran/Flush Customer), MJ Sieber (Random Guy)

The creative team includes Keiko Green (Playwright), Emily Moler (Director), Bradley Sugrue (Assistant Director), Andrew Lynch (Sound Designer and Composer), MJ Sieber (Animation/Video Designer), Kristine Nguyen (Assistant Animation Designer), Allison Bailey (Production Stage Manager), Sabina Fitz (Assistant Stage Manager), Angela Park (Script Production Assistant)