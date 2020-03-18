The Roustabouts Theatre Co. Puts Performances on Hold

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. has announced that they are putting their upcoming performances on hold.

Read the full statement below:

Dear Friends,

The Roustabouts Theatre Co. is grateful for your interest in our upcoming productions and readings.

Until further notice, all of our performances are on hold as the community comes together to deal with the current unprecedented public health emergency.

If you are currently holding tickets for gUnTOPIA performances, we'll be calling to confirm that you know that the shows are cancelled and that we'll be refunding your tickets. Please stay safe, look after your family and friends, and remember that we're all in this together! Thank you for your understanding and support.

The Roustabouts

Will Cooper, Phil Johnson & Sher Krieger

Please join our mailing list to receive updates as new developments arise.





