The Remarkable Mister Holmes At North Coast Repertory Theatre Opens July 23rd

It's London in the 1890s. The city is besieged with a series of baffling crimes that only the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes and his new assistant can solve. Not only do they sleuth and scrutinize - they also sing! From the nimble minds of beloved performer Omri Schein and North Coast Rep Artistic Director David Ellenstein with music by Daniel Lincoln comes this fast-paced tribute to the original Arthur Conan Doyle tales. This world premiere musical is designed to delight theatre lovers and Sherlock buffs alike, so be among the first to enjoy THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES.

David Ellenstein directs Andrew Ableson, Phil Johnson, Katie Karel, David McBean, Tony Perry, Sharon Rietkerk, Bart Shatto, Deborah Gilmour Smyth, and Katy Tang, in THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES. Cindy Rumley is the Stage Manager. Musicians: Ron Councell (Musical Director/Piano), Amy Kalal (Woodwins), Tom Versen (Drums) & Jennifer Williams (Violin), The Creative Team includes Jill Gorrie Rovatsos (Choreographer), Marty Burnett (Set Design), Matthew Novotny (Lighting), Elisa Benzoni (Costumes), Aaron Rumley (Sound), Olivia Taylor (Costume Design Assistant/Crew), Andrea Gutierrez (Props), Haley Love Dunning (Understudy) and Robin Carus (Casting Director).

THE REMARKABLE MISTER HOLMES previews begin Wednesday, July 20. Opening Night on Saturday, July 23. There will be a talkback with actors and director on July 29 after the performance.