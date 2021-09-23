The Old Globe Announces the Return of the GLOBE FOR ALL TOUR

The Old Globe is presenting the return of the Globe for All Tour, their free Shakespeare tour that reaches locations throughout San Diego County-now in its seventh year of making theatre matter to more people! Director and creator Patricia McGregor, an Old Globe Resident Artist, returns to the Globe with her innovative Shakespeare production of Shakespeare: Call and Response, featuring their talented Globe for All company of professional actors. The company will bring a stirring production to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County, including Old Globe Community Partner venues from San Ysidro to Oceanside. The free-admission Globe for All Tour kicks off on Tuesday, October 26, with opening night on Thursday, October 28, and running for three weeks, from Tuesdays to Sundays, with a culminating closing night performance on November 14, 2021, on the Globe's Lowell Davies Festival Theatre stage.

Rooted in the vibrant interplay between performers and audience, Shakespeare: Call and Response is an hour-long celebration of verse, music, dance, and audience participation. Built for plazas and outdoor venues, the piece features five virtuosic actors, who transform into a variety of roles based on feedback from the audience. Part "Whose Line Is It Anyway?" and part "The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)," the event is anchored by a DJ inviting the crowd in while spinning hits to get people on their feet. No two shows are the same, but all include scenes from five significant Shakespeare plays. Shakespeare: Call and Response is a dynamic dialogue between the greatest writer of all time and the dynamic citizens of America's Finest City, leaving both transformed for the better.



"It's a real joy to bring the Globe for All Tour back to neighborhoods around our region," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "The return of this key program in our commitment to making theatre matter to more people is yet one more sign that our city, and the arts in particular, are roaring back to vibrant life after a long shutdown. Globe for All is a celebration of theatre and community, and Shakespeare is its beating heart. This year, the brilliant Patricia McGregor breaks new ground and shows us how thrilling the connection between artist and audience can be. Under her direction a gifted company of actors connects Shakespeare to this moment with laughter and celebration. I'm so looking forward to being with our partners and rejoicing that theatre is back!"

"These last couple of years have taught us that we are resilient in the face of uncertainty," stated Freedome Bradley-Ballentine, Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement. "Shakespeare is masterful at exploring the human condition, and his prolific works are very relevant in speaking to the times we are living in today. Globe Resident Artist Patricia McGregor has gathered Shakespeare scenes that speak to the moment we are in and stitched them together with newly written and devised work to create something unique. Shakespeare: Call and Response is a celebration and exploration of the things that bind us: love, family, loss, and tragedy. It's a beautiful way for us to enjoy theatre outdoors, safely and together."



McGregor's previous work at the Globe includes the 2018 Globe for All Tour of A Midsummer Night's Dream and the riveting family drama What You Are. McGregor's relationship with the Globe remains strong, as she was recently appointed a Resident Artist for 2021-2022, joining the Globe's artistic staff for a two-year residency. Born from the Globe's What Is Theatre Now? initiative, her upcoming production of Samuel Beckett's Krapp's Last Tape will be available to the public as a digital offering on The Old Globe's YouTube channel, starring two-time Emmy Award winner Ron Cephas Jones (NBC's "This Is Us").

Community Partners will enjoy this unique Shakespearean experience presented in nontraditional theatre venues within their own neighborhoods. The list of venues include the Mountain View Park, San Diego Central Library, Chula Vista Public Library Civic Center Branch, CSU San Marcos, Oceanside Civic Center Plaza, and Lauderbach Park. The tour will culminate in a public performance on Sunday, November 14 on the Globe's Lowell Davies Festival Theatre stage. Venue dates, times, and locations will be announced at a later date.

Since its inception, the Globe for All Tour has made theatre matter to more than 11,000 audience members by bringing free, live, professional productions of Shakespeare and shows from their mainstage to diverse multigenerational audiences in neighborhoods throughout San Diego. It is performed in military bases, homeless shelters, senior and correctional facilities, libraries, and any place where people may not enjoy regular access to professional performing arts.



No tickets or registrations are required to attend the free, open performances in the community. Seating will be first-come, first-served and will depend on the venue's capacity. Please go to www.theoldglobe.org/arts-engagement/globe-for-all for more information.



All patrons who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe will be required to wear masks while attending, as well as present proof of COVID-19 vaccination or provide negative results of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the performance space. Additional details about The Old Globe's COVID-19 policies are available here.

Globe for All is supported in part by The James Irvine Foundation and Qualcomm. Teaching Artists at the Globe are supported by The Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists. Digital programs at the Globe are supported by The Conrad Prebys Foundation. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego. The Theodor and Audrey Geisel Fund provides leadership support for The Old Globe's year-round activities.



Organizations interested in partnering with the Globe for All Tour and hosting a performance in the future should contact Laura Zablit, Arts Engagement Programs Manager, at lzablit@TheOldGlobe.org or (619) 231-1941 x2143.