The Old Globe Announces the Arts Engagement 2022 Spring Season

The Old Globe announced its Arts Engagement 2022 Spring Season, including free performances and programs serving the San Diego community. The season features the monthly performing arts series AXIS on Copley Plaza; Globe Learning professional development workshops; and Studio Youth Programs, which consist of the Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio, Theatre Design Studio, and Creative Youth Studio, offering creative development opportunities to young theatre makers. The Globe's Arts Engagement Department continues to make theatre matter by offering programming to communities across San Diego in collaboration with new and longtime community partners.

"Our vision and values compel us to act," shared Freedome Bradley-Ballentine , Associate Artistic Director and Director of Arts Engagement. "And the San Diego community can always count on the Globe to find ways to safely support and be of service, to make an impact through our theatre. We feel a tremendous responsibility to provide arts-based programs to anyone who wants or needs it, wherever they may find themselves."

AXIS Free Performing Arts Series

Part of our commitment to make theatre matter to more people, the AXIS program offers free cultural events on the Globe's Copley Plaza, led by local artists and craftspeople. The Globe's unique physical location-and now our social media platforms-are participatory art venues where we make opportunities for connectivity and creative placemaking. AXIS is an effort to broaden our concept of audience by encompassing diverse, multigenerational constituencies from communities across San Diego County.

The spring lineup starts with Lunar New Year on Tuesday, February 1, followed by Nowruz: A Celebration of Persian Culture on Sunday, March 20 and the annual Happy Birthday, Mr. Shakespeare! on Saturday, April 23. For more details, please visit TheOldGlobe.org/AXIS.

Studio Youth Programs for High Schoolers and Recent Graduates

Starting in February, Creative Youth Studio offers ongoing creative youth development opportunities for middle school and high school students, and includes a professional development series for youth to advance their creative and professional careers, as well as school residencies designed to increase access to arts learning and promote student creative development.

Theatre Design Studio is an intensive online program that looks at the design components of theatre. Each week features a different subject: scenic design, costume design, and prop design. Students attend online lectures and participate in group activities that lead to a final project based on each week's focus. Last year, TDS teachers included members of The Old Globe 's Production Department and professional theatre designers from around the country. Students who complete their session receive a certificate of completion.

Pam Farr Summer Shakespeare Studio is a three-week online program committed to developing foundational skills for reading, interpreting, and performing Shakespeare's plays. For the first time, it will be hosted in the community at Hoover High School.

Applications for TDS and PFSSS are open until March 30. To apply and for more information, go to TheOldGlobe.org/StudioYouthPrograms

Globe Learning

Globe Learning provides professional development opportunities to our local theatre community of actors, directors, teaching artists, and educators, connecting them with visiting artists from our production season, strengthening the community network of theatre makers, and supporting and advancing participant skills in theatre making, engagement, and performance.

After pivoting to a digital platform, Globe Learning returns to in-person workshops for a small fee of $25. The sessions will take place on February 26 with Audition Bootcamp: Callbacks and Sides, June 4 with Clowning in the Classroom: Clown Master Class, September 12 with Standards-Based Theatre Lesson-Plan Design, and December 3 with an event to be announced soon. For more information and to register, visit TheOldGlobe.org/GlobeLearning.

Powers New Voices Festival's Celebrating Community Voices The eighth annual Powers New Voices Festival, happening from April 7 to 10, 2022 (previously announced for January 14-16, 2022), will include Celebrating Community Voices, an evening showcasing short works created by San Diego playwrights through the Globe's arts engagement programs Community Voices and coLAB. In collaboration with SoulKiss Theatre, this night will feature the one-act readings of Game Night by Queen Kandi Cole, directed by Bibi Mama , and And We Danced by Miki Vale, directed by Jacole Kitchen. For Celebrating Community Voices, playwrights Ngozi Anyanwu and Liza Jesse Peterson serve as mentors to Vale and Cole. For more information and free tickets, including the rest of the lineup for the Festival, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org

Offerings in the Community

We are excited to welcome back the spring Globe for All Tour of the Globe's production of Mala by Melinda Lopez and directed by David Dower. The four-day tour of venues in San Diego County will bring this funny and deeply affecting one-woman play to various economically, geographically, and culturally diverse communities throughout San Diego County. The private Globe for All Tour will run Thursday, June 16 through Sunday, June 19 and will be available only for invited audiences. Mala will play at Old Globe's Sheryl and Harvey White Theatre, part of the Conrad Prebys Theatre Center, from May 7 to June 12, 2022. For more information about the production, visit www.TheOldGlobe.org/Mala.

Programs for the Globe's Community Partners include School in the Park, a San Diego Unified School District program in collaboration with other Balboa Park institutions, from January to May; Community Voices partnerships throughout San Diego, offering participants free playwriting workshops; Breaking Bread, expanding to include several Globe-affiliated and community-affiliated affinity spaces; Free Student Matinees, back in person and providing multiple schools around San Diego County the opportunity to experience a Globe production throughout the year; and, after a successful pilot program at Wilson Middle School, the new Creative Youth Studio at School, offering extracurricular technical theatre and performance learning opportunities for youth throughout the spring semester.

We are excited to announce that Reflecting Shakespeare, our transformative program created for people experiencing incarceration, is expanding to San Diego's Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility. We reaffirm our commitment to our long-standing program on four yards at California State Prison, Centinela and look forward to resuming programming at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility pending reopening. This spring semester brings back a reentry edition for people transitioning back to society and a youth edition for classrooms in San Diego County facilities.

Events and workshops are subject to change. Please check the website and social media for updates.

All patrons who attend an event or performance at The Old Globe are required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and present proof of vaccination or present a negative result of a COVID-19 PCR test taken within 72 hours of entering the venue. In addition, all patrons must wear masks whenever indoors. Additional details are available here.