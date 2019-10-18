The Old Globe Announces Cast and Creatives of DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS!

The Old Globe today announced the complete cast and creative team for the Globe's 22nd annual production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The holiday musical will run November 10 - December 29 on the Donald and Darlene Shiley Stage in the Old Globe Theatre, part of the Globe's Conrad Prebys Theatre Center.

Previews run November 10 - November 14. Opening night is Friday, November 15 at 7:00 p.m. The Grinch is directed by James Vásquez, with book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin. The original production of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! was conceived and directed by Jack O'Brien with additional lyrics by Theodor S. Geisel, additional music by Albert Hague, and original choreography by John DeLuca.



Tickets start at $29.00 for adults and $19.00 for children (17 years and under). Children under the age of three will be admitted to 11:00 a.m. performances only, which are open to all ages. At the 11:00 a.m. performances only, children under the age of two are free but must occupy the same seat and sit on the lap of a parent or guardian in attendance. Regardless of age, each audience member, including babes in arms, must have a ticket to be admitted into the theatre. Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office.



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is a wonderful, whimsical musical based upon the classic Dr. Seuss book. Back for its 22nd incredible year, the family favorite features the songs "Santa for a Day," "You're a Mean One, Mr. Grinch," and "Welcome, Christmas (Fah Who Doraze)," the delightful carol from the popular animated version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Celebrate the holidays as the Old Globe Theatre is once again transformed into the snow-covered Whoville, right down to the last can of Who-hash.



Edward Watts returns to the Globe after receiving critical acclaim and delighting audiences as The Grinch in 2017 and 2018. Watts recently starred as Harold Hill in The Music Man at Goodspeed Musicals and Sky Masterson in Guys and Dolls at Broadway Sacramento/Music Circus (with wife Sarah Meahl, who is also returning to Grinch). His Broadway and New York credits include Scandalous, Finian's Rainbow, It's a Bird...It's a Plane...It's Superman, The Fantasticks, The Most Happy Fella, and the acclaimed PBS "Live from Lincoln Center" Show Boat with the New York Philharmonic. Tommy Martinez will once again scale Mt. Crumpit as Young Max. He has been seen in NBC's Hairspray Live!, on the national tour of Kinky Boots, and on Broadway in Newsies. Old Max will be played by Broadway veteran John Treacy Egan, whose credits include My Fair Lady (Lincoln Center Theater), Casa Valentina (Manhattan Theatre Club), Nice Work If You Can Get It, Sister Act, The Little Mermaid, The Producers, Jekyll & Hyde, and Bye Bye Birdie.

Alternating in the role of Cindy-Lou Who are Escondido resident Sophia Adajar, featured in the Little Who Ensemble last year, and Chula Vistan Leila Manuel, returning for her second year in the role.

Rounding out the cast of The Grinch are San Diego mainstays Kevin Hafso Koppman (Papa Who), Katie Sapper (Mama Who), Larry Raben (Grandpa Who), and Bets Malone (Grandma Who), who are joined by Lindsay Mains and Hannah Roby (Annie Who), Arya Bosworth and Isabella Burer (Betty-Lou Who), Jonah Orona and Jaydn Washington (Boo Who), and Bobby Chiu and Alexander Ikizyan (Danny Who).



The ensemble consists of Reanne Acasio, Joelle Dana Advento, Nicholas Alexander, Juliette Cutugno, Elisa Guerra, Kyrsten Hafso Koppman, Ava Harris, Teagan Kirby, Sarah Meahl, Sara Minuto, Arden Pala, Amare Phillips, William BJ Robinson, Lance Arthur Smith, Stella Grace Wahl, and Audrey Simone Winters, as well as James Vásquez (Swing).



This season's production features Additional Choreography by Bob Richard and Musical Direction by Elan McMahan. The Grinch creative team also includes John Lee Beatty (Scenic Design), Robert Morgan (Costume Design), Pat Collins (Lighting Design), Paul Peterson (Sound Design), Anita Ruth (Orchestrator), Joshua Rosenblum (Vocal Arrangements and Incidental Music), David Krane (Dance Music Arranger), Caparelliotis Casting (Casting), and Jess Slocum (Production Stage Manager).



"The Grinch is once again returning to the heart of Balboa Park! All of us at The Old Globe are delighted to welcome him back," said Erna Finci Viterbi Artistic Director Barry Edelstein. "For more than two decades, this magical show has been a San Diego institution, introducing young people to the joys of theatre and bringing families together for the heartwarming rush of good cheer that only live theatre can provide. We are thrilled to reunite our beloved Who family old and new with the brilliant Ed Watts, who is returning as The Grinch. Many of these extraordinary actors return year in and year out, and we love watching the littlest Whos grow up onstage along with our audience members. For many San Diegans, the Grinch Tree Lighting Ceremony kicks off the holiday season, and we're looking forward to it. This year's sensory-friendly performance will offer additional surround events created by artists on the spectrum, including Grinchy AXIS workshops and performances! This is a special time of year at the Globe, touched with the genius of Dr. Seuss, the continuing generosity of Audrey S. Geisel, and surprise, entertainment, and joy."



The 14th annual Globe Christmas Tree Lighting Ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 17 at 6:00 p.m. on the Globe's Copley Plaza. The ceremony will kick off the holiday season in conjunction with the presentation of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! Designed by Grinch scenic designer John Lee Beatty, the unique tree will be located in the center of the plaza and will remain for the run of the show. This fun family event will feature a special live performance by members of the Grinch cast and a delightful holiday snowfall on Copley Plaza. Although the event is free, reservations are required. Reservations can be made by contacting the Ticket Office at (619) 23-GLOBE, and will be available for the general public on Friday, October 25 at 12:00 noon. The Grinch production performances that day will be at 11:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.



The Old Globe will once again offer a sensory-friendly performance of Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! on Saturday, December 14 at 10:30 a.m. Following very successful performances the past seven years, The Grinch will be performed for children on the autism spectrum and their families, as well as other families with special needs that may appreciate the welcoming and supportive environment this performance provides. Slight adjustments will be made to the production, including fewer loud noises and flashing lights that may be challenging for some audience members. Additional features will also help make the experience safer and more enjoyable for children with autism and other sensitivity issues, including an online social story available to view and print at home that will outline in words and pictures the experience of a visit to the Globe; a quiet area in the lobby of the theatre; and on-site volunteers to assist families as needed. To learn more about what to expect, families can check out the sensory-friendly story video created by Inclusion Films, whose founder, veteran filmmaker Joey Travolta, teaches filmmaking workshops to individuals with developmental disabilities throughout California.



Also returning is our free Grinch Sensory-Friendly AXIS Event, with musical programming provided by Banding Together starting at 9:00 a.m. before the sensory-friendly performance, and a sensory-friendly workshop hosted by actor and teacher Samantha Ginn. Founded in 2009, Banding Together's mission is to bring music opportunities to individuals with special needs in our community. This is accomplished through music therapy scholarships, free jam-session programs, mentorships, and instruments. These exciting opportunities on the Globe's Copley Plaza and in the Craig Noel Garden make the sensory-friendly Grinch even more inclusive. AXIS programs are supported by a grant from The James Irvine Foundation.



Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! is supported in part through gifts from Production Sponsors Audrey S. Geisel/The Dr. Seuss Fund at The San Diego Foundation and Random House Children's Books. The Artist Sponsor for Edward Watts (as The Grinch) is Bank of America.



Free Student Matinee Sponsors are the Binford Family and the Peggy and Robert Matthews Foundation. Grinch Children's Initiatives Sponsors are Terry Atkinson and Kathy Taylor, the County of San Diego, Elaine and Dave Darwin, The James Irvine Foundation, and the Jeffrey and Sheila Lipinsky Family Foundation. Financial support is provided by The City of San Diego.



The Old Globe's arts engagement programs are supported by a major grant from The James Irvine Foundation. Support for the Globe's Teaching Artists comes from the Ann Davies Fund for Teaching Artists.

James Vásquez (Director, Swing, Dance Captain) is happy to be celebrating his 17th Christmas in Whoville. Previously with the Globe, he directed the West Coast premiere of Tiny Beautiful Things, the world premiere of American Mariachi, Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas!, Rich Girl, and Richard O'Brien's The Rocky Horror Show; served as associate director for Dr. Seuss's The Lorax; and provided musical staging for The Comedy of Errors, Boeing-Boeing, and A Midsummer Night's Dream, among others. With The Old Globe and University of San Diego Shiley Graduate Theatre Program, he has directed Clybourne Park, Stupid F***ing Bird, and the world premiere of Acquainted with the Night. He received the Craig Noel Award for Outstanding Direction of a Musical in 2018 for In the Heights (Moonlight Stage Productions) and in 2010 for Sweeney Todd (Cygnet Theatre Company). His other recent directing/choreography credits include In the Heights (Dallas Theater Center), American Mariachi (Denver Center for the Performing Arts Theatre Company), Dr. Seuss's The Lorax (Children's Theatre Company), The Addams Family and Chicago (Moonlight Stage Productions), West Side Story and Cats (San Diego Musical Theatre), the West Coast premiere of [title of show], Pippin, and Next Fall (Diversionary Theatre), and Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Pageant (Cygnet Theatre Company), as well as developmental workshops at La Jolla Playhouse and Goodspeed Musicals. Mr. Vásquez is an amateur gardener, lover of dogs, and graduate of The Juilliard School.

TICKETS to Dr. Seuss's How the Grinch Stole Christmas! can be purchased online at www.TheOldGlobe.org, by phone at (619) 23-GLOBE, or by visiting the Box Office at 1363 Old Globe Way in Balboa Park. Performances begin on November 10 and continue through December 29.

At the 11:00 a.m. performances only, children under the age of two are free but must occupy the same seat and sit on the lap of a parent or guardian in attendance. Regardless of age, each audience member, including babes in arms, must have a ticket to be admitted into the theatre.







