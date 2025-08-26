THORN & PETAL Comes to Trinity Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A bold new theatrical experience is set to debut in San Diego offering audiences a chance to step back in time and into the shoes of one of the city's most overlooked historical figures. Thorn & Petal, an immersive, interactive stage production, tells the story of Louis Rose, a German-Jewish immigrant and visionary who helped shape the early identity of San Diego in the mid-1800s. Thorn & Petal is written and produced by Daniel Redman and directed by Dr. Katie B. Turner, Assistant Director of SDSU School of Theatre, Television, and Film, and founder of The Actor's Place. It runs from September 12-21 at Trinity Theatre Company in the Mission Valley Mall.

Before the 163, before the familiar skyline, there was a pioneer with a vision. Arriving in a nascent San Diego, Louis Rose wasn't just one of its earliest developers; he was its first identifiable Jewish settler, weaving his cultural thread into the fabric of a growing town. Witness his incredible story, from his arrival to the unexpected challenge that thrust him into the city's making. With a blend of humor, heart, and historical insight, Thorn & Petal is a celebration of community, resilience, and the joy of creation.

Playwright Daniel Redman shared “This play is about more than one man's journey. It's about the universal experience of building something meaningful together. In a time when division is easy, we're creating a space for connection, laughter, and shared storytelling.”

The production features a talented young cast, highlighting emerging local performers and offering a fresh, accessible approach to historical theater. With audience participation woven into every act, Thorn & Petal breaks the fourth wall and invites guests to reflect on their own stories of arrival, challenge, and community.

The talented San Diego cast includes Hunter Katz, Braxton Bell, Ryan Yerger, Holly Hood, Daniel Alguire, David Lanni, Izabella Soto, Lucien Escarguel, Maddoxx Ross and JC Sanmarti.

Sean Boyd, Artistic Director of Trinity Theatre Company shared "We are looking forward to having Thorn and Petal at Trinity. Playwright, Daniel Redman, has turned a spotlight on Louis Rose, a fascinating and impactful figure from San Diego's history. His devised production gets his audience viscerally involved in the story, while celebrating cultural roots of San Diego - which is a wonderful way to experience theatre. We are excited to share Thorn & Petal with our community."

SPONSORED BY NORTH COAST REP